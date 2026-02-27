The Tab

There’s a super-cute Bridgerton season four part two hidden detail you probably missed

It’s a nod to Queen Charlotte

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bridgerton is officially back with season four part two, and alongside all the drama, there’s one adorable hidden detail you might not have noticed: Queen Charlotte’s Pomeranians may actually be a secret nod to King George.

The Queen is rarely seen without her tiny dogs, who are usually dressed in elaborate little outfits and perched beside her like fluffy accessories to her famously extravagant gowns. In the world of Bridgerton, these pampered pets immediately signal Charlotte’s wealth and elite status.

Netflix

But they also hint at something much sadder, her emotional isolation and fierce loyalty to her husband, King George III, during his mental health struggles.

We actually got the deeper meaning behind Charlotte’s obsession with Pomeranians in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the prequel, the dogs are revealed to be gifts from George, making them a constant, living reminder of their bond, especially as his illness worsens and their time together becomes more limited.

And season four seems to be adding an extra layer to that symbolism. One of the Queen’s dogs is called Mercury (yes, like the planet), which suggests Charlotte may have named her beloved pets after celestial bodies in honour of George.

In the spin-off, George’s passion for astronomy, particularly tracking Venus, becomes a metaphor for both his mental health and his love for Charlotte. The observatory is the only place he can escape the crushing pressures of the crown and simply be himself. Eventually, Charlotte meets him there, promising to stand beside him “between the heavens and the Earth”. The planets and stars become their private language: A shared space where they can be vulnerable together.

Netflix

That makes Mercury the dog’s name especially poignant. In real history, the actual Queen Charlotte did own two Pomeranians called Mercury and Phoebe, the latter also coincidentally being one of Saturn’s moons, after bringing them with her to England in 1761 and helping popularise the breed among British nobility.

Heartwarming and heartbreaking. Very Bridgerton.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Bridgerton creator reveals real reason Anthony and Kate weren’t in season four part one

bridgerton john season four part two

What happened to John in Bridgerton season four part two? This is the scientific explanation

Hidden meaning behind the sun and crescent moon symbolism you missed in Bridgerton season four

Latest

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner