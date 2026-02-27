There’s a super-cute Bridgerton season four part two hidden detail you probably missed

6 hours ago

Bridgerton is officially back with season four part two, and alongside all the drama, there’s one adorable hidden detail you might not have noticed: Queen Charlotte’s Pomeranians may actually be a secret nod to King George.

The Queen is rarely seen without her tiny dogs, who are usually dressed in elaborate little outfits and perched beside her like fluffy accessories to her famously extravagant gowns. In the world of Bridgerton, these pampered pets immediately signal Charlotte’s wealth and elite status.

But they also hint at something much sadder, her emotional isolation and fierce loyalty to her husband, King George III, during his mental health struggles.

We actually got the deeper meaning behind Charlotte’s obsession with Pomeranians in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the prequel, the dogs are revealed to be gifts from George, making them a constant, living reminder of their bond, especially as his illness worsens and their time together becomes more limited.

And season four seems to be adding an extra layer to that symbolism. One of the Queen’s dogs is called Mercury (yes, like the planet), which suggests Charlotte may have named her beloved pets after celestial bodies in honour of George.

In the spin-off, George’s passion for astronomy, particularly tracking Venus, becomes a metaphor for both his mental health and his love for Charlotte. The observatory is the only place he can escape the crushing pressures of the crown and simply be himself. Eventually, Charlotte meets him there, promising to stand beside him “between the heavens and the Earth”. The planets and stars become their private language: A shared space where they can be vulnerable together.

That makes Mercury the dog’s name especially poignant. In real history, the actual Queen Charlotte did own two Pomeranians called Mercury and Phoebe, the latter also coincidentally being one of Saturn’s moons, after bringing them with her to England in 1761 and helping popularise the breed among British nobility.

Heartwarming and heartbreaking. Very Bridgerton.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix