Bridgerton creator reveals real reason Anthony and Kate weren’t in season four part one

It was a very important decision

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Anthony and Kate returned to Bridgerton in the second part of season four, and the creator has finally revealed exactly why they weren’t in the first instalment.

During the first episode, they got a brief mention when one of the Bridgerton servants revealed that the happy couple were in India and had welcomed their first baby together.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley return to Mayfair in part two, and Showrunner Jess Brownell has revealed it was actually a very conscious choice not to have them in the first part, in a new interview with PEOPLE.

“For Benedict in particular, it was important for Anthony to be elsewhere in part one,” she explained, because it meant that “Benedict [had] a moment to struggle with the weight of being the second son who’s filling in for the viscount”.

She continued: “Benedict’s sense of responsibility, or lack thereof, is a bit of a runner that we’re following with Benedict’s journey. For Anthony to be in India — or later in Aubrey Hall — it allows Benedict the chance to rise or to fail.”

Credit: Netflix

However, it also felt “incredibly important” to bring Anthony back, “because the relationship with Benedict is so key between the first and the second [parts]”.

In season four part two, we see Kate and Jonathan Bailey in bed with their new son Edmund, and that’s the first time the actors have been in the show since they left for India during season three, while Kate was pregnant.

Benedict is then called back to London by his mother to talk some sense into Benedict, after he became romantically involved with maid Sophie, played by Yerin Ha.

Kate and Edmund later join him in Mayfair, and we watch them adorably introduce their new son to the whole family. Jonathan Bailey has returned to Bridgerton, and the world is finally at peace again. Thank god.

