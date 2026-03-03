The Tab
What happens to Araminta after Bridgerton season four ends? More family drama is confirmed

A Bridgerton sibling poisons her?!

Benedict and Sophie finally got their happily ever after in part two of Bridgerton season four. But we didn’t see Araminta again after Queen Charlotte’s ball. Thankfully, we have a pretty clear picture of what happens to Araminta after the ending of Bridgerton season four, thanks to both the showrunner of the Netflix series and the author of the books.

Araminta does (finally) feel a shred of remorse 

The showrunner for Bridgerton has specified what happened to Araminta after the events of season four. Apparently, Araminta does come to realise the error of her ways. Jess Brownell told Variety: “I really just adore the way Katie Leung plays that very last look at the end in her last scene with Sophie in [episode eight]. It’s a look that is both like self-righteous and apologetic at the same time, which I think speaks to the fact that she knows she’s done wrong, but she also feels, perhaps rightly, that she was put in a really terrible situation by Sophie’s dad. So I hope that people see the grey in Araminta, rather than seeing her in black and white.”

bridgerton season four araminta sophie courtroom

I’m still not over this mini courtroom drama
(Image via Netflix)

She also confirmed that Araminta moves out of the house on Grosvenor Square, to minimise how much she sees Sophie and the other Bridgertons.

Jess Brownell continued: “I think it would be too difficult for Araminta to live next door as she watches Sophie live the best life ever. So I think it’s safe to say that Araminta is probably leaving London next season.”

Araminta’s relationship with Rosamund and Posy gets really messy

One of the Bridgerton books includes a bonus short story, in which we find out even more about what happened to Araminta. In The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, Araminta is estranged from Posy. She is living with Violet Bridgerton instead. Araminta completely shuns Posy for a year, then “began to acknowledge her, but even so, conversation was brief and stilted”.

bridgerton season four aramints posy and rosamund

Her biggest crime is surely naming a person ‘Posy’
(Image via Netflix)

Three years after the events of season four, Rosamund still lives with Araminta, and returns to London for the social season each year.

Er, Hyacinth Bridgerton posions her?!

It’s also implied that Hyacinth poisons Araminta as revenge for how she treated Posy. Really. The books says: “Let it be said that Araminta had never again eaten fish. Or chicken.”

