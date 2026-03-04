Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

2 hours ago

After watching Bridgerton season four, a lot of people are confused about why Sophie had to go to Cressida’s house to get her dad’s will. So, here’s a full explanation.

In the second half of the series, Lady Araminta tried to get her step-daughter arrested for stealing her shoe clips. However, Sophie managed to escape jail and went on a mission to find her father’s will, to see what she was rightfully owed after Benedict told her she shouldn’t believe Araminta.

So, she enlisted the help of Eloise to get into Penwood House and distract Cressida, while she teamed up with the butler Alfie and cook Irma to find the document in a desk drawer upstairs. Sophie then found out that she had an £18,000 dowry the whole time, but Araminta had kept it from her.

So, why was Sophie’s father’s will at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton?

Cressida’s new husband is the new Lord Penwood, who is Sophie’s father (the old Lord Penwood’s) cousin. When Sophie’s dad died, the estate was passed down to the next male heir, so his cousin inherited the title.

That means the whole estate and everything in it, including Sophie’s dad’s will, were passed onto the new Lord Penwood. So, that’s why it was in Cressida’s (Lady Penwood) house.

The will never belonged to Lady Araminta, and she wasn’t the executor, so it was never in her possession. She was just being paid her money from the Penwood estate after her husband’s death.

Araminta and her two children, Rosamund and Posy, were still living at the Penwood estate during the first half of season four, but they had to move out when the new Lord Penwood married Cressida.

The cousin had presumably been living elsewhere, so he agreed to let them stay, but the estate belonged to him ever since Sophie’s dad died, hence why the will was always kept in the house.

Featured image credit: Netflix