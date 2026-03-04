The Tab

Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

I didn’t get that bit

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After watching Bridgerton season four, a lot of people are confused about why Sophie had to go to Cressida’s house to get her dad’s will. So, here’s a full explanation.

In the second half of the series, Lady Araminta tried to get her step-daughter arrested for stealing her shoe clips. However, Sophie managed to escape jail and went on a mission to find her father’s will, to see what she was rightfully owed after Benedict told her she shouldn’t believe Araminta.

So, she enlisted the help of Eloise to get into Penwood House and distract Cressida, while she teamed up with the butler Alfie and cook Irma to find the document in a desk drawer upstairs. Sophie then found out that she had an £18,000 dowry the whole time, but Araminta had kept it from her.

Credit: Netflix

So, why was Sophie’s father’s will at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton?

Cressida’s new husband is the new Lord Penwood, who is Sophie’s father (the old Lord Penwood’s) cousin. When Sophie’s dad died, the estate was passed down to the next male heir, so his cousin inherited the title.

That means the whole estate and everything in it, including Sophie’s dad’s will, were passed onto the new Lord Penwood. So, that’s why it was in Cressida’s (Lady Penwood) house.

The will never belonged to Lady Araminta, and she wasn’t the executor, so it was never in her possession. She was just being paid her money from the Penwood estate after her husband’s death.

Araminta and her two children, Rosamund and Posy, were still living at the Penwood estate during the first half of season four, but they had to move out when the new Lord Penwood married Cressida.

The cousin had presumably been living elsewhere, so he agreed to let them stay, but the estate belonged to him ever since Sophie’s dad died, hence why the will was always kept in the house.

KCLSU Elections are underway: Here’s why you should vote

Romilly Goddard

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday 5th March) at 4pm

Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

Emma Netscher

One candidate said that the university spends a ‘shocking amount of money’ on things that ‘students don’t really care about’

bridgerton season four kate simone ashley

Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

Claudia Cox

We should get more Kanthony content than in season four

Labour MP and Cambridge alumnus Josh Simons resigns over journalism smear scandal

Alexander Newman

The former John’s student was accused of paying £30,000 to discredit journalists

This is the real reason Violet refused to marry Marcus in Bridgerton and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

I love her

Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t get that bit

Groundbreaking Birmingham University trial to help cancer patients manage arthritis

Imogen Moore

The treatments are intended to ease the painful side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over this

People think they’ve figured out the real reason Zendaya’s ‘secret marriage’ is everywhere

Hebe Hancock

She’s apparently already married to Tom Holland

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They look really cute together

