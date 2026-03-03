The Tab

You won’t believe the whopping sum Sophie’s £18,000 dowry on Bridgerton is worth today

She was robbed of a fortune

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

In part two of Bridgerton season four, Sophie Baek finally learns the truth about the inheritance and dowry she thought she’d been denied her entire life.

After years of believing her late father Lord Penwood abandoned her without a penny, despite promising to provide for her, Sophie discovers he actually left her an equal share of his estate. That share? A hefty £18,000 dowry.

Netflix

For context, a dowry was money or property transferred at marriage, typically from the bride’s family to her future husband. In the Regency era, it could dramatically shape a woman’s prospects. The bigger the sum, the more “desirable” she appeared on the marriage market.

But in true Bridgerton villain fashion, Lady Araminta had other plans.

Instead of passing Sophie’s inheritance on, she absorbed it into her own daughter Rosamund’s dowry. While Posy was publicly given a respectable £18,000, Rosamund’s total ballooned to an eye-watering £36,000, instantly making her one of the most financially attractive matches around. Sophie, meanwhile, was left with nothing and forced into servitude.

Netflix

And if you’re wondering what £18,000 actually means in 2026 terms, brace yourself.

Using the Bank of England’s historic inflation calculator, £18,000 in the Regency era works out at approximately £1,345,608.20 today. Yes, really. Sophie would technically be a millionaire.

That means that Rosamund’s £36,000 dowry amounts to a whopping £2,691,216.40. No wonder she found a match so quickly!

And, it gets worse. Lady Araminta was reportedly paid £4,000 a year to “care” for Sophie after her father’s death. In today’s money, that’s around £299,024 annually. Not exactly small change, especially considering Sophie was manipulated into working as a maid.

So, there really was a genuinely staggering amount of money at stake behind the scenes. And when you translate those Regency figures into modern cash, it makes Lady Araminta’s betrayal look even more brutal.

Featured image credit: Netflix

