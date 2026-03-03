This is what’s coming next for Sophie and Benedict in Bridgerton and I can’t wait

4 hours ago

Bridgerton season four ended with Benedict and Sophie finally being able to live happily together despite her being a maid, then getting married in the post-credits scene, and the creator has revealed what’s next for them.

The happy couple are going to return in season five (yay!) and will have a big role, splitting their time between My Cottage and Mayfair. In the Bridgerton books, the pair have multiple children, so I’m sure there will be some more Bridgerton babies on their way too.

Speaking to Variety, the showrunner Jess Brownwell said: “The book does this really clever thing, which is Julia Quinn puts Araminta in this position where if she doesn’t want to basically go to jail for embezzlement of Sophie’s dowry, she’s forced to agree to this lie or slight fudging of the truth that Sophie is a noble cousin. And that allows Sophie and Benedict to live in society.”

“I think it was really important for us that Benedict chose Sophie before she was allowed in society. But letting Sophie save herself and give herself that win at the end was also really fun for us. So Benedict and Sophie are in society next season. I think they’re probably spending time at My Cottage when they want to, but they have the choice now to spend time in society when they’d like to, as well.”

So, we’re basically going to watch Sophie and Benedict live happily ever after in London, just like we did with Penelope and Colin, and Anthony and Kate. I can’t wait!

In another interview with The Wrap, Brownell confirmed that Benedict and Sophie “will be a significant part of the season immediately following theirs” and we can “definitely expect” more of them. However, in seasons six and seven, they will only have small “cameos”.

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, also confirmed to Parade that he will appear in season five, saying: “He’s part of the family.” But there’s no news on when that will be yet. There are usually two years between seasons, so realistically, it probably won’t arrive until 2028. Ugh, that’s too long!

Featured image by: Netflix