The Tab

This is what’s coming next for Sophie and Benedict in Bridgerton and I can’t wait

They will be have a big role in season five

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Bridgerton season four ended with Benedict and Sophie finally being able to live happily together despite her being a maid, then getting married in the post-credits scene, and the creator has revealed what’s next for them.

The happy couple are going to return in season five (yay!) and will have a big role, splitting their time between My Cottage and Mayfair. In the Bridgerton books, the pair have multiple children, so I’m sure there will be some more Bridgerton babies on their way too.

Speaking to Variety, the showrunner Jess Brownwell said: “The book does this really clever thing, which is Julia Quinn puts Araminta in this position where if she doesn’t want to basically go to jail for embezzlement of Sophie’s dowry, she’s forced to agree to this lie or slight fudging of the truth that Sophie is a noble cousin. And that allows Sophie and Benedict to live in society.”

Credit: Netflix

“I think it was really important for us that Benedict chose Sophie before she was allowed in society. But letting Sophie save herself and give herself that win at the end was also really fun for us. So Benedict and Sophie are in society next season. I think they’re probably spending time at My Cottage when they want to, but they have the choice now to spend time in society when they’d like to, as well.”

So, we’re basically going to watch Sophie and Benedict live happily ever after in London, just like we did with Penelope and Colin, and Anthony and Kate. I can’t wait!

In another interview with The Wrap, Brownell confirmed that Benedict and Sophie “will be a significant part of the season immediately following theirs” and we can “definitely expect” more of them. However, in seasons six and seven, they will only have small “cameos”.

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, also confirmed to Parade that he will appear in season five, saying: “He’s part of the family.” But there’s no news on when that will be yet. There are usually two years between seasons, so realistically, it probably won’t arrive until 2028. Ugh, that’s too long!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Guys, Bridgerton season four hid SO many tiny Benedict and Sophie details you probably missed

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Latest

MAFS UK was ‘relentless’ and ‘I fell into a depression’ says Keye, six months on from show

Hayley Soen

‘Nothing prepared me for MAFS’

love island tom and molly wedding plans

All Stars victors Tom and Molly detail which Love Islanders are involved with their wedding

Claudia Cox

We know who definitely won’t get an invite

Ryan Murphy savagely responds to Love Story controversy after Kennedy family calls him out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

All the juicy Tom Holland and Zendaya updates as her mum reacts to wedding news

Kieran Galpin

Zendaya’s mum Claire has addressed the news on Instagram

Bridgerton bath scene filmed

Bridgerton stars reveal exactly how Sophie and Benedict’s raunchy bath scene was filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

It led to a painful medical aftermath

The ultimate guide on how to spot a Durham student outside the university bubble

Josephine White

We do tend to stand out

What’s really going on with Jim Carrey, after his rare Paris appearance at César Awards

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit scared of him

royal holloway student easiest uk universities get into

The 30 downright easiest UK universities to get into in 2026, according to the offer rate

Claudia Cox

Some Russell Group unis are even on this list

Japan zoo shares another major update on Punch the viral monkey and it’s finally good news!

Ellissa Bain

Things are looking up for him

Bridgerton showrunner wants Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor back and reveals talks with them

Hayley Soen

Guys, I think this is actually happening

MAFS UK was ‘relentless’ and ‘I fell into a depression’ says Keye, six months on from show

Hayley Soen

‘Nothing prepared me for MAFS’

love island tom and molly wedding plans

All Stars victors Tom and Molly detail which Love Islanders are involved with their wedding

Claudia Cox

We know who definitely won’t get an invite

Ryan Murphy savagely responds to Love Story controversy after Kennedy family calls him out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

All the juicy Tom Holland and Zendaya updates as her mum reacts to wedding news

Kieran Galpin

Zendaya’s mum Claire has addressed the news on Instagram

Bridgerton bath scene filmed

Bridgerton stars reveal exactly how Sophie and Benedict’s raunchy bath scene was filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

It led to a painful medical aftermath

The ultimate guide on how to spot a Durham student outside the university bubble

Josephine White

We do tend to stand out

What’s really going on with Jim Carrey, after his rare Paris appearance at César Awards

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit scared of him

royal holloway student easiest uk universities get into

The 30 downright easiest UK universities to get into in 2026, according to the offer rate

Claudia Cox

Some Russell Group unis are even on this list

Japan zoo shares another major update on Punch the viral monkey and it’s finally good news!

Ellissa Bain

Things are looking up for him

Bridgerton showrunner wants Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor back and reveals talks with them

Hayley Soen

Guys, I think this is actually happening