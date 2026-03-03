Wait, could Sophie have just lied all along in Bridgerton? The nobility drama explained

5 hours ago

If you’ve just finished season four of Bridgerton and you’re sitting there thinking, “Hang on… could Sophie have just lied this entire time?”, you’re not alone.

Between the dowry, the will, the whole “distant cousin” reveal at the Queen’s ball, and Posy casually calling them “cousins”, it’s all a bit… chaotic. So let’s break down what actually happened, and what it meant in Regency society.

First of all: Does the dowry legitimize Sophie?

Short answer? No. Yes, Lord Penwood left Sophie a dowry in his will. But in Regency England, illegitimacy wasn’t something you could just fix with money. Being born out of wedlock was everything. If you were a “bastard”, you were legally and socially illegitimate, full stop.

The only real way to legitimize a child at that time was if the parents married (and even then, it was complicated and highly dependent on circumstances). A father couldn’t simply declare a child legitimate after the fact in his will.

So while the dowry proves that Lord Penwood loved Sophie and made provisions for her future, it does not make her legitimate. It doesn’t give her a title. It doesn’t magically make her noble. It doesn’t erase her birth status.

In the book version, she’s described more as a “ward”, a girl under his protection, rather than officially acknowledged as his daughter.

So what was with the “distant cousin” story?

Yes. They were lying. At the Queen’s ball, the Bridgertons introduce her as Miss Sophie Gun, the late Lord Penwood’s cousin’s daughter, a distant relation who’s spent most of her life in the country and has just arrived in Mayfair.

That story was carefully constructed to give her respectable social standing. If she’s the daughter of an earl’s cousin, she’s technically of gentle birth. Not titled, not “Lady Sophie”, but respectable enough to marry into the aristocracy. They essentially present her to the ton under a false identity.

Araminta even backs up the story, because the Bridgertons are holding her previous crimes over her head. If she exposes Sophie, they expose her.

Sophie is still Lord Penwood’s illegitimate daughter, so Posy is her step-sister.

When Posy says they are “cousins”, she’s leaning into the lie and accepting the new public version of their relationship. And when Sophie makes the “we were and will always be sisters” comment, she’s acknowledging that privately, their bond hasn’t changed.

Why does illegitimacy matter that much?

Being the biological daughter of an earl meant absolutely nothing if you were born outside marriage. Society wouldn’t care that she was Penwood’s blood.

If it got out that Benedict knowingly married a maid and a bastard, both he and the entire Bridgerton family could be socially shunned. That’s why the lie is so crucial, not for romance, but for survival within the ton.

Now that she’s married into the Bridgertons, questions are far less likely to be raised. She’ll be treated as a noblewoman by association.

What about the Queen?

Queen Charlotte absolutely clocks that something suspicious is happening, but she’s charmed by the spectacle, and by the argument that Benedict is ready for marriage. There’s also a delicious underlying tension: If she wants to win her wager against Lady Whistledown (aka Penelope Bridgerton), she may need to allow this match.

After scrutinizing Sophie, the Queen ultimately declares she “would have made a wonderful diamond”. That’s effectively royal approval. Once the crown accepts her, society follows.

So… could Sophie have just lied all along?

Not exactly. She couldn’t legitimize herself. But with the right story, the right allies, and the Queen’s blessing, she could be presented as legitimate. In Regency society, perception was everything.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix