The Bridgerton timeline means another main character is about to die and I’m not okay

People have a theory that another main character will die in the next season of Bridgerton, and it’s based on the real-life timeline of when the show is set.

In season four, Francesca’s husband John passed away from an aneurysm in his sleep, and we watched her navigate life after his death in emotional scenes.

If you still haven’t got over the sad Bridgerton death, people are convinced Queen Charlotte will be next. Not the queen! The show wouldn’t be the same without her. The theory stems from the fact that Bridgerton season four takes place from 1817 to mid-1818, in the height of Regency England. And the real-life Queen Charlotte died in November 1918.

If you didn’t know, Queen Charlotte is based on the real Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, who was Queen of Great Britain and Ireland from 1761 to 1818 as the wife of King George III. So, if Bridgerton follows the real-life timeline, that means Queen Charlotte will die in season five. And it gets even worse.

People think those emotional scenes between the queen and her lady in waiting, Lady Danbury, could be the last time she ever sees her friend. I can’t deal with this! At the end of season four, we watched Lady Danbury say her final farewell to the queen, and they recalled how much fun they’ve had together over the years.

“Just realised s4 is set between 1817 and 1818 and historically, Queen Charlotte dies in November 1818. Means that, if they kept the timeline historically accurate, Lady Danbury could leave without ever seeing her friend again, and these might be their final moments together,” one person wrote in a viral tweet.

just realized s4 is set between 1817 and 1818 and historically, Queen Charlotte dies in november 1818. means that, if they kept the timeline historically accurate, Lady Danbury could leave without ever seeing her friend again, and these might be their final moments together…. pic.twitter.com/zQeGaQeUws — Grace☽ (@_gracieling) March 2, 2026

Thankfully, that part probably isn’t true because the showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that both the queen and Lady Danbury will be back in season five. She told The Wrap that Lady Danbury is going to be a “big part of season five, when she does eventually come back”.

“Now that Danbury and the queen have been through their conflict this season, I think going forward, the queen is going to be able to see Danbury much more as a peer,” she added. “It allows us to put Alice in sort of the service lady in waiting role in storylines, and allow Danbury to just be an actual friend to the Queen.”

So, it sounds like there are definitely more scenes between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury to come, but it’s still very likely that the Queen could die later in season five. Queen Charlotte isn’t in the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn, either. She’s a character specifically added to the show by Netflix, so they have every right to kill her off whenever they want to. I’m scared.

