Guys, the Euphoria director has revealed these characters are going to have dark endings

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Euphoria creator Sam Levinson hinted at major “consequences” for some Euphoria characters, and the implications spell trouble for our favourite characters.

This season of Euphoria has been a headache after headache for most of the characters. Nate’s crippling debt, Cassie’s materialism and Rue’s history as a drug addict all led to a climactic wedding episode. By the end of it, Cassie and Nate are in serious trouble with Mafia-affiliated debt collectors, and Rue was pulled over by the DEA (drug enforcement agents).

the DEA done got rue … she stay in sumn shit 😭😭😭#euphoria pic.twitter.com/Zu43x09lX8 — sᴏᴜʟ ⋆. ☁︎⋆˚࿔ 🤎ྀིྀིྀིྀི ᯓ★ (@ERAOFMONE) April 27, 2026

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sam Levinson spelt out what viewers can expect from season three of Euphoria, which is almost halfway done.

“A lot of people start with grand ambitions, but the process can easily wear you down,” he said. “As a team, whether it’s editorial or cinematography, we won’t stop until we get the best version of something. The audience can feel it. They know whether or not you’re trying.”

He continued: “I see them in these landscapes, dealing with good and evil, the choices you make, the consequences, and the freedom of being older. How I imagined it visually, I wanted to lean into an old-fashioned Hollywood Western score.”

The first two seasons of Euphoria featured the main cast in high school, but now that they’ve left education, things are going to get. It’s a lot more serious for these characters.

🚨Cassie may be in serious danger after Nate fails to pay his $500,000 debt in ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/eD7yKKvWHn — ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 (@euphoriacentral) April 22, 2026

“In general, I was less interested in needle drops and more interested in something that guided us through this world. They’re out of high school, so the pop roots of it have faded away.”

So if you’re hoping Rue gets away with her illegal drug activity, you might be in for a nasty surprise. There’s a running viewer theory that Rue is sharing the story of Euphoria either from prison or from the afterlife – and these high stakes match exactly the sort of “consequences” Sam Levinson was talking about.

Well, it’s only a couple of days until we see what happens after Nate’s debt bust-up, so we won’t have to wonder for long.

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Featured image via HBO