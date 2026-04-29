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Here’s what happens to Rue next, after she’s pulled over at the end of Euphoria episode three

How’s she gonna get out of this one?!

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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We leave Euphoria episode three on one of the most anxiety-inducing moments of the season so far, with Rue alone in her car, quietly listening to the Bible tapes Ali encouraged her to try. It’s a rare moment of stillness for her, which makes what happens next hit even harder.

Flashing lights appear behind her, and within seconds she’s being pulled over by the DEA.

HBO

After they run her details and realise exactly who they’re dealing with, the situation escalates quickly. She’s ordered out of the car, and the episode cuts there, leaving everything hanging in a tense, unresolved cliffhanger. It’s the kind of ending that makes it clear that Rue is now on the radar in a much bigger way.

Based on what we’ve seen in previews for the rest of the season, it’s pretty unlikely this ends with Rue going straight to prison. She’s still present in later episodes, which suggests something more complicated is about to unfold.

The episode four spoiler floating around reveals that Rue ends up cutting some kind of deal with the DEA. Instead of facing serious time, she could agree to cooperate with them, helping to take down the drug operations tied to Alamo and Laurie.

HBO

That would line up with a lot of what’s been hinted at already. In the trailer for episode four, Alamo is seen staring directly at Rue and accusing her of looking like she’s about to snitch. If Rue is working with the DEA, even reluctantly, it would put her in serious danger from the people she’s entangled with.

At the same time, this theory adds weight to another darker possibility people have been discussing: That Rue’s story might not end well. Being caught between law enforcement and dangerous dealers is about as risky as it gets, and the show has never shied away from devastating outcomes.

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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