The deep reason Maddy from Euphoria is ‘poor’ after high school, since everyone is confused

2 hours ago

Maddy left Nate and Cassie’s chaotic wedding in a gorgeous custom dress and headed back to her humble home in Los Angeles, so here’s why her life looks so different to her classmates.

Maddy has more responsibilities than the other characters in Euphoria

In episode two of the new season of Euphoria, it’s revealed that Maddy has a flashy new job out of high school. Instead of going to college, Maddy secures a role as an assistant to a talent agent, which helps her afford her lavish fashion. Although Maddy looks super put-together on the outside and is always in the best outfits, Euphoria viewers were shocked to see her enter a small house after leaving Nate and Cassie’s wedding. Jules and Cassie both live in large houses, and basically every other character seems to be super successful after school, so what’s the deal with Maddy?

there's no way Maddy lives here- pic.twitter.com/wk4DZhbM1i — ævil (@pinkcashcow) April 27, 2026

Well, earlier on, we learned that Maddy’s mum’s business suffered because of the pandemic. As an aesthetician, she was forced to shut down, which meant money was really hard for the single parent. So, at just 23 years old, Maddy has stepped up to the podium and helped her mum out financially. Basically, everyone else in the show only has to look out for themselves, so that’s why her living situation is so different.

It’s actually one of the more realistic parts of Euphoria season three

When viewers shared their conflicting thoughts on Maddy’s home reveal after the latest episode of Euphoria, reactions were missed. But many agreed it’s an accurate depiction of the reality for many young “influencer” types.

“I thought this scene was awesome. Especially because she comes back home thinking that the two rich folks are living her dream, when in reality they’re in hell,” @artcobat on X said. “Keep wearing expensive clothes and hacking this shitty system however you think it has to be!”

99% of los angeles influencers live like this baby https://t.co/fQGnnttdNi — kim ᯽ (@therealkimj) April 27, 2026

Some people were shaming Maddy for being “poor”, but were quickly called out.

“Media literacy is so dead, and I’m actually scared for y’all,” @kadeemsonline on X said. “How do you completely miss the entire scene where it explained she was not only working for herself/paying her own bills but also paying her mother’s rent because she lost her business during COVID?”

Hopefully, we get more insight into Maddy’s personal life in the next few episodes of Euphoria.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via HBO Max