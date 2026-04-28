Omg, could this wedding scene have just solved one of Euphoria’s biggest mysteries?!

30 minutes ago

Right, I’m convinced that a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment during Euphoria episode three’s wedding scene might finally crack one of the show’s longest-running mysteries, and it’s about time.

For seasons, people have been scratching their heads over the unexplained third Jacobs brother. If you’ve been paying close attention, you’ll remember the family portraits hanging in the Jacobs house, and that one photo Euphoria keeps showing us. Front and centre? Cal, Nate, Aaron… and a younger, totally unaccounted-for brother.

The same photo even pops up again when Cal grabs it before leaving in season two, episode four, which makes it pretty hard to write off as a random production mistake. And it’s not: Cal actor Eric Dane has already confirmed the mystery kid was included on purpose. So… where is he?

People have thrown around every theory imaginable. Dead. Institutionalised. Estranged. Or maybe something even darker. Whatever the truth is, the show has never so much as mentioned him, which only makes it weirder.

While Aaron (played by Zak Steiner) has always hovered awkwardly in the background, at least he actually exists in the story. The third brother? Completely MIA. Until now, maybe.

Now, people are convinced they spotted him at the wedding in the latest episode. Just a fleeting appearance, literally seconds, before he disappears again. He might just be the only “normal” Jacobs sibling; keeping his head down, working a 9-to-5 and steering well clear of the family drama.

Older brother Aaron shows up as a groomsman, finds Nate spiralling in the bathroom and tries to calm him down. Later, things go sideways (as usual) when Cassie accidentally clocks Nate in the eye with a beer cap, and Aaron once again steps in to play peacekeeper.

Still, all anyone can talk about is that mystery brother. Was it really him, or are we reading way too much into another background extra?! At this point, it almost feels like the show is in on the joke. We wouldn’t be surprised if they dragged this one out even longer.

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Featured image credit: HBO