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euphoria season three s3 wedding nate cassie naz

The actual reason Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria S3 feels so random and disorderly

This makes so much sense

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The long-awaited wedding in Euphoria season three episode three feels kind of messy – and I don’t just mean the bloodbath at the end. Viewers have complained season three doesn’t feel like such a coherent story. Actors are sharing anecdotes about the chaos of filming Euphoria’s wedding episode, and there seems to be a good reason the show can be hard to follow. I’m not surprised the cast and crew were confuzzled.

In Euphoria season three, Jack Topalian plays Naz – the creepy loan shark who disrupts the wedding (then beats up Nate). Apparently, filming the wedding was quite chaotic. Do you remember the part of the reception when Naz approaches the high table and threatens Nate? According to Jack Topalian, this scene was rewritten last-minute. The writers made the scene much longer, and added more dialogue.

Jack Topalian wasn’t informed about the changes until the eleventh hour. He told Page Six that he performed what he’d prepared. Then Sam Levinson (who came up with Euphoria) asked where “the rest” of the scene was. Awks.

Jack recalled: “I said, ‘Sam, this is all I have. This is all I prepared.’ I started feeling really bad! And then all of a sudden, Jacob [Elordi] just turns around and goes, ‘Hey, don’t worry, mate. They just threw that on us last night.”

This must have been extra confusing, as most actors in Euphoria aren’t told what is happening in the show beyond the scenes they are in. Jack Jack said: “I’m going to watch them every Sunday as they’re being released. So, I don’t know what’s going on … I’m just kind of taken by the story, and I want to go on this ride with everybody.”

Apparently, Jacob Elordi saved the day, as he was “gracious enough” to step aside with Jack and rehearse the rewritten scene before they filmed it. Aw, how nice.

euphoria cassie suze mother at wedding

What a time to be trauma-dumping on your daughter
(Image via HBO)

Another part of the wedding episode was a last-minute change. Alanna Ubach portrays Suze – Cassie and Lexi’s mother. She told Vulture she improvised Suze says to Cassie as they walk up the aisle. Apparently, it didn’t matter much what Suze said. The point was that Suze was nervous. “Words didn’t really have any meaning in that moment,” Alanna said, “and whether Cassie was listening or not was irrelevant.”

Last-minute changes seem to happen quite a bit on Euphoria. Jacob Elordi told Insider that a lot of season two was pretty spontaneous. “Honestly, these scripts were chopping and changing pretty regularly for the longest time,” he said, “I had a general idea of what was happening, but it was also pretty touch and go a lot of the time.”

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More on: Euphoria TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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