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euphoria season three jules mummification cling film scene

Why Jules actually does cling film ‘mummification’ in Euphoria, according to a BDSM expert

‘The best way to relax is having every responsibility taken from you’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Every week on Euphoria, there seems to be another unconventional NFSW scene for people to argue about. In season three episode three, Jules’s “sugar daddy” used cling film to “mummify” her. Yes, “mummification” is a genuine kink (although in real life, it can be dangerous). A BDSM expert has enlightened the uninitiated on the appeal behind “mummification”, and why Euphoria’s Jules might be into this. Please don’t read this in the office x

So, mummification is essentially a niche form of bondage. You limit somebody’s movement by wrapping them up in a material such as bandages, or strips of fabric, or tape, or plastic wrap (like in Euphoria).

Melissa Todd is a BDSM, er, professional. She explained to LADbible:  “You want to be out of control, and it’s a kind of bondage that you do without any sort of pain, really.” If you’re the person being mummified (like Jules), you’re “literally tucked away and you can’t wriggle a single inch”.

euphoria jules cling film mummification

I’m so sorry to anyone who looks through the pictures on my work laptop now
(Image via HBO)

She continued: “Having every inch of your body controlled by somebody else is just thrilling … The best way to relax is just having every responsibility taken from you in this totally physical, obviously visual way.” People apparently enjoy this because of “an innate urge to feel helpless and in somebody else’s control and mercy and powerless”.

The plastic wrap in Euphoria also limits Jules’s breathing (her mouth is left exposed, by the way). “Breath play” (aka erotic asphyxiation) can add to the appeal of mummification for some people. “When you’re breath deprived,” Melissa continued, “you get this very intense sensation of euphoria, which I guess is just some chemical thing that’s happening in your brain that’s very glad to be getting oxygen again.”

euphoria jules in cling film

Please be careful if you try anything like this at home…
(Image via HBO)

Melissa Todd is referring to hypoxic euphoria. Not everybody experiences this feeling when their brain is deprived of oxygen. Obviously, limiting your breathing can be very dangerous.

The expert also advised anybody who finds this scene in Euphoria, er, inspirational to be careful. She recommended people only try mummification with partners they really trust, and never leave somebody who has been “mummified” alone.

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Featured image credit: HBO.

More on: Euphoria TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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