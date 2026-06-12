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Law enforcement involved in University of Nottingham cyber attack

The university told students that supporting those affected remains its ‘absolute priority’

Eliza McShane | News
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A criminal investigation has been launched into the University of Nottingham’s cyber attack.

This comes after the university discovered on Tuesday that its Campus Solutions system had been hacked, with criminals believed to have gained access to students personal, financial and university-related data.

In an email sent to students on Friday afternoon, the university said investigations into the incident remain ongoing and are being supported by law enforcement and forensic experts.

The update follows growing concern among students after a criminal hacking group, ShinyHunters, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack and reportedly threatened to publish university data online.

In the email to students, the university said: “Our investigation into this incident is continuing, and this matter has now become a criminal investigation, with police involved alongside ongoing forensic work.”

The university added that it is continuing to work closely with cybersecurity specialists and regulatory authorities to understand the scope of the data accessed and ensure university systems remain secure.

Via Unsplash

Students have been advised to remain vigilant for suspicious activity, particularly emails or messages requesting personal or financial information. The university recommended that students who use the same passwords across multiple accounts changes them as a precaution. A dedicated webpage has been set up to provide updates and guidance as the investigation continues.

The university acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the incident, telling students, “we know how concerning this situation is” and adding that it will provide a further update as soon as more information becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you are a University of Nottingham student or alumni who believes they have been impacted by the attack, please call the university’s support line on 0115 7486500. A support helpline remains available for students with questions, and will operate between 10am and 5pm over the weekend of 13 and 14 June.

Featured image via Unsplash

Eliza McShane | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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