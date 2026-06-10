The Tab

Cyber criminals access Nottingham University student data

A “significant amount” of data has been accessed.

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Student data at the University of Nottingham has been accessed by a well-known cyber criminal group.

In an email sent to students, seen by The Nottingham Tab, the university apologised to students and said they believed the criminals accessed data from current students and alumni, including financial and personal information.

The email added that thoes likely behind the major cyber-attack had “previously targeted a number of other organisations.”

Jason Carter, chief governance and risk officer at the university, stated in the email that students should monitor accounts for “suspicious communication” and update their credentials.

It is understood that unauthorised activity was discovered on its Campus Solutions system on Tuesday.

Via Unsplash

After its detection, Carter said the university: “immediately took the affected systems offline to contain the incident and launched a comprehensive investigation,” adding that they are working alongside cyber analysts to contain the systems affected and identify the root cause.

The email further states that they are operating on the precautionary assumption that four categories of information had been accessed:

  • Contact information including names, email and postal addresses
  • University-related details including course information, student/staff ID
  • Financial information
  • Personal information including NI (national insurance) numbers and protected characteristics

Carter informed students that they are “working to verify the exact scope of the data accessed and will provide further updates as our investigation confirms these details.”

A University of Nottingham spokesperson said: “The University of Nottingham has been the victim of a cyber incident and a significant amount of data in our student record system has been accessed by a well-known cybercriminal group.

“We are working with the third party that maintains the platform to lead a forensic investigation. We understand that those affected will have concerns about what this means for their personal data and we will be offering advice and support to our students as we learn more.

“We take the privacy and security of data that we hold seriously, and we have reported this incident to Action Fraud and the Information Commissioner’s Office. The university will continue to provide them with further information as our investigation progresses.”

An Information Commissioner’s Office spokesperson said: “The University of Nottingham reported an incident to us and we are assessing the information provided.”

 

If you are a University of Nottingham student or alumni who believes they have been impacted by the attack, please call the universities support line on 0115 7486500

Featured image via Unsplash

 

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest
Fitzy

I’ve unearthed old pics of Love Island’s Fitzy, and his transformation is straight-up sorcery

Kieran Galpin

A man of many hairstyles

Mica on Love Island 2026

Um, Love Island’s Mica has a hugely famous family and a connection to Rihanna?!

Hayley Soen

She said Rihanna is ‘so nice in person’

Rachel Nickell dog

Netflix’s The Witness doesn’t explain it, so here’s what happened to Rachel Nickell’s dog, Molly

Suchismita Ghosh

Rachel was walking Molly with Alex Hanscombe, the day she was murdered

How Gavin Arvizo coped Michael Jackson trial

People close to Gavin Arvizo reveal how he coped after the Michael Jackson 2005 trial

Suchismita Ghosh

He was at the centre of media attention

The staggering payout Colin Stagg got after wrongful arrest for Rachel Nickell’s murder

Ellissa Bain

It helped him ‘rebuild his life’

Cyber criminals access Nottingham University student data

Ellamaria Viscomi

A “significant amount” of data has been accessed.

Perrie Edwards Zayn split gut punch

Perrie Edwards reveals the final gut punch that came six months after her ‘hellish’ Zayn split

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was like the nail in the coffin’

Gracie Abrams has revealed the frustrating reason Paul Mescal almost ruined her career

Georgia French

She’s so down bad for Paul, it’s causing professional problems

Australian Bonnie Blue

I’m the Australian Bonnie Blue, and these are all the disgusting challenges I’ve already done

Hayley Soen

Yes, one included being with as many men in a day as possible

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family share ‘concern’ for her health after saying she’s ‘not in a healthy place’

Kieran Galpin

‘She hasn’t given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge’

We found old pictures of Ellie years before Love Island 2026 and she’s changed so much

Hayley Soen

I kind of love her with brown hair

Spot Manchester’s gay village in the new Channel 4 series

Alisa Pasha

Just in time for Pride Month, the series features some very recognisable LGBTQ+ venues

Royal Holloway student who won uni payout says lecturer liked harassment comments against him

Jessica Owen

A politics lecturer liked a comment calling for Brodie to ‘face justice in this life and the next’ after the university paid him compensation

I’m a 20-year-old London student – here’s how I’ve saved £29k to buy a home with my partner

Georgia French

No takeaways, no shopping sprees, no excuses

Student from Manchester put headaches down to exams before discovering brain tumour

Alisa Pasha

Her family are now trying to raise £100,000 for further treatment

Sorry, what? Scary Movie lead’s gay p*rn past has resurfaced, and the leaks are crazy

Kieran Galpin

Going from adult movie star to Versace model is WILD

Wait, is Apple releasing a pizza box? Here’s what’s going on as they show it at 2026 event

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on my bingo card

Why bins look a certain way

TikTok has only just learned why certain bins look this way, and it makes so much sense

Hayley Soen

Now I’ve been told it’s so obvious

purpose lines on palms

Wait, the lines on your palms aren’t random and now I feel a bit silly for not knowing

Suchismita Ghosh

They actually have a very important purpose

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway calls out family’s reaction after aborting baby with Down syndrome

Ellissa Bain

He claims ‘her family has been nowhere to be found’