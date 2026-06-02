The Tab

‘Stop calling it slop’: University of Nottingham professor defends use of AI in academia

He even admitted to using Claude when writing an academic article

Eloise O'Neill | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

As AI becomes a prominent topic of discussion in the academic world, scholars have been forced to respond. Five academics, including a University of Nottingham professor, have shared their thoughts on the role of AI in research.

Phillip Moriarty is a professor of physics at UoN, and is one of five scholars who contributed to a series of articles discussing the impact of AI in the lives of academics.

His article, titled “Stop calling it slop,” addresses misconceptions around AI. In fact, he confesses early on he has used Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.6 to write part of the article to assess whether readers can notice. His only hint is not to count the renowned em dashes.

University of Nottingham, via Unsplash

Although he acknowledges its environmental impact and risk to students’ critical abilities, Moriarty argues the criticisms other academics make about AI are not always accurate.

One common misconception the professor points out is that AI operates like a search engine. He argues instead it operates more like a human researcher.

When he gave “Claude” an equation to translate into working code, it did so easily, and produced a code which does not exist anywhere online.

However, Moriarty points out that such a task would usually be given to a PhD researcher or advanced undergraduate student. In light of this, he considers the loss of the learning process when using AI.

“My mantra as a physics undergraduate was simple: ‘If I can’t code it, I don’t understand it.’ That principle is not merely under pressure. It is dead in the water. The necessary pain of the learning process—and, crucially, its reward—has been short-circuited. And the reasoning capabilities that make this possible extend well beyond code generation.”

When he gave ChatGPT an undergraduate physics paper, it scored 95 per cent and, at times, reached an answer better than those in some textbooks.

The university professor concludes that AI is not “slop.” Instead, it is an interesting, and often unsettling, new technology.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Nottingham Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash

Eloise O'Neill | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

University of Nottingham students support striking staff as 2,700 roles at redundancy risk

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by how much of their income they lost last year

University of Nottingham graduation may be delayed as staff begin marking boycott

Latest

From oldest to youngest: The ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members

Hayley Soen

Are they the youngest ever?

Joshua Boucher/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The mystery surrounding where Alex Murdaugh is now, as legal proceedings start from scratch

Kieran Galpin

His conviction was recently overturned

KCL cut 327 jobs last year, its highest in years, despite income rising eight per cent

Isabella Zbucki

Vice-Chancellor Shitij Kapur’s total remuneration reached £446,000 last year, while continuing to live rent-free in a luxury flat in the Maughan Library

Euphoria Ali who he was to Rue

Euphoria ended with Ali, but who was he really to Rue? Colman Domingo explains their bond

Suchismita Ghosh

The finale put so much focus on him

‘Injury is worth it’: Cardiff Uni rugby player responds to study on effect of sports injuries

Awen Mutembo

Is the sport you love worth the risk of injury, or should more be done to protect female athletes?

Bishop betray Alamo Rue Euphoria

Wait, did Bishop betray Alamo to avenge Rue? Here’s what the Euphoria actor actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He’s so calculated’

It makes no sense, so here’s why WhatsApp sometimes says ‘you may have new messages’

Ellissa Bain

Do I have new messages or not?!

Euphoria Rue different ending

Euphoria creator had a completely different ending for Rue, so here’s why it was changed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There was a different trajectory for the character of Rue’

‘Stop calling it slop’: University of Nottingham professor defends use of AI in academia

Eloise O'Neill

He even admitted to using Claude when writing an academic article

Chris Watts sickeningly shares the biggest ‘regret’ he has about his dark crime

Hayley Soen

He k*lled his wife and children to be with another woman

Summer loving? 15 Durham date ideas for Easter term

May Thomson

The ultimate summer dates bucket list (for partners or friends…)

what showering on your back does

I feel a bit silly after learning what showering on your back actually does to your body

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes so much sense

Daphne

Model shares ‘painful’ statement as graphic threesome s*x tape with Diddy gets leaked

Kieran Galpin

She’s the mother of 50 Cent’s son, and he’s now responded

KSI reveals the real reason he quit the Sidemen and it’s actually so sad

Ellissa Bain

‘I’m struggling’

Arabella

OnlyFans model ignites debate with filthy stunt at Arsenal parade… with her brother

Kieran Galpin

She’s now responded to the backlash

Love Island 2026

I was meant to be in the Love Island cast this year but I failed the dr*g test last minute

Hayley Soen

‘I got all dolled up… didn’t realise it was a dr*g test’

The truth about Sean from Love Island’s primary school teacher career as job gets backlash

Ellissa Bain

‘Imagine the kids watching him get off with girls’

Ranked: All 67 Oxbridge colleges by net assets – from Trinity’s £2.4bn to Clare Hall’s £43m

Esther Knowles

Trinity College Cambridge holds more than 56 times the net assets of Clare Hall, despite both being colleges at the same university

Groom killed and bride in hospital following helicopter crash just hours after ‘perfect’ wedding

Kieran Galpin

An investigation has been launched

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff share heartbreaking statements confirming ‘difficult’ split

Ellissa Bain

‘This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make’