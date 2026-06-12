The Tab

Students protest L’Oréal sponsorship over company’s Israel links at graduate fashion show

Protesters carried banners saying ‘money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation’

Cassandra Fong | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Central Saint Martins’ annual BA fashion show was marked by student protests over the institution’s sponsorship relationship with L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, as graduating designers presented their collections in south London on Wednesday.

Outside the venue, a multistorey car park in Peckham, demonstrators called on the college to end its long-standing partnership with the beauty company. Protesters carried banners bearing slogans including “Money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation” and “Divest. Just do it!”

L’Oréal has appeared on boycott lists linked to its business activities in Israel. Since 2001, the company has collaborated with Central Saint Martins by pairing graduating fashion students with trainee hair and make-up artists from the L’Oréal Academy to support runway presentations. It also sponsors an annual design award that provides financial assistance to graduates at the start of their careers.

Central Saint Martins’ collaboration with L’Oréal Professionnel does not involve consumer cosmetics activity, and is instead focused on education, training and skills development delivered in a co-educational context.

Some students expressed concern that ending the partnership could affect the resources available to those taking part in the showcase. One student, who requested anonymity, said professional hair and make-up services were important to producing a high-quality presentation and could be difficult for students to fund independently.

Political themes also featured in several collections shown on the runway. Designer Zahra Al-Najjar incorporated keffiyehs into her work, while garments in the collection included hand-drawn references to the pattern. Luke Saul, a recipient of a British Fashion Council scholarship, presented woven T-shirt dresses bearing the slogan “Education not missiles.”

Other collections referenced broader political and historical themes. Danna Reyes featured an image of former US president George W Bush being informed of the 11th September attacks as part of a chainmail design.

More than 200 students graduated from the course this year, with 40 selected to present their work to industry figures, editors and course leaders. The annual showcase is regarded as an important platform for emerging designers, with past graduates going on to establish influential careers in the fashion industry.

Recent alumni have also attracted industry attention. Last year’s recipient of the L’Oréal Professionnel Young Talent Award, Myah Hasbany, subsequently dressed musicians including Erykah Badu and Björk before joining the studio team at Christian Dior.

The show itself featured a range of experimental and sculptural designs. Among the collections presented were Dai Zhujing’s oversized inflatable duck rucksack, Harley Angrabeit’s dress constructed from a coat hanger, and Louis Presencer’s blue spray-painted antlers. Buzz Shatford’s fluorescent pink pom-pom skirts and Chi Wei’s hand-beaded outerwear were among the designs that received enthusiastic responses from the audience.

At the conclusion of the event, awards were presented to Polina Kadilnikova, Cameron Bisseck and Arora Nielson, adding their names to a growing list of Central Saint Martins graduates seeking to establish careers in the fashion industry.

A University of Arts London spokesperson said: “We work with partners to expand our students’ experience and deepen their connections to industry. Our courses benefit from partnerships with different external organisations and their support enables projects and events that can be vital to some students’ academic and creative development.

“All UAL partnerships undergo rigorous due diligence processes. UAL accepts that no partner is beyond criticism, but that continued engagement and regular review through due diligence is crucial.

“UAL has the vital job of upholding our community’s right to freedom of expression. At the recent CSM BA Fashion Show, our staff worked hard to ensure that the protest was enabled and that students were free to express themselves whilst ensuring this important show was not disrupted.

“We are immensely proud of our graduating BA Fashion Design students, and of how their show reflected the many ways in which creative practice can engage with and respond to the urgencies of the world around us.”

L’Oréal and the Israeli Embassy have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Geograph Britain and Ireland under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Cassandra Fong | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

St Andrews university professor claims he was physically abused while detained by Israel

LSE SU drops disciplinary action against Israel Society for distributing IDF merchandise

Cambridge University fails to suspend students who sent death threats over Israel trip

Latest

A Trinket Girlie’s Guide To Durham Colleges…

Katy Vos

We can’t all be Miffy, but every college has a trinket that suits its vibe

Lancs’ final BNOC 2026 heat is upon us! Your final five round one candidates are here

Erin Malik

Voting is now closed for heat two, your final heat of candidates need your votes now!

The best Lancaster venues to watch England matches in the World Cup

Izzie Sanders

Is football finally coming home?

Students protest L’Oréal sponsorship over company’s Israel links at graduate fashion show

Cassandra Fong

Protesters carried banners saying ‘money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation’

There’s a logical reason Apple stopped giving out free earphones and plugs with iPhones

Ellissa Bain

It’s not just because more people use AirPods

Ariana Grande’s mum comments on viral tour pics as family ‘keep an eye’ on singer’s health

Kieran Galpin

Her friend also commented

Criminal hacker group threatens to publish Nottingham students’ data online if uni doesn’t pay

Robert Greenwood

Almost half a million individual email addresses are affected

Harry after Love Island 2025

As Shakira is causing a stir on the Love Island podcast, here’s everything Harry is up to now

Hayley Soen

He’s been so successful after the show

I was at Bonnie Blue’s g*lden shower event – here’s the gross lowdown of what happened

Hayley Soen

‘It stunk, it was dirty, it really was’

Do 18/29 of these while packing up your uni house and you’re having an aggressively posh-girl move out day

Caitlyn Wright

If your move out plan consists of your mum, a Range Rover, and hoping someone else knows how to dismantle your IKEA bed, you’re a posh girl

University of Birmingham begins process to sell its former Selly Oak campus

Cassandra Fong

The university has appointed CBRE to oversee selling the 8.9-acre site

AirPods cases always get dirty stains in exactly the same place, and I just found out why

Ellissa Bain

It’s impossible to get off

LSE rugby club suspended over ‘derogatory’ messages displayed on members’ T-shirts

Violet Kennerk

The team won’t play until the end of the academic year

Love Island 2026 cast old TikTok videos

I found Love Island 2026 cast’s old TikToks, and some of the videos are painfully cringe

Suchismita Ghosh

They deserve to stay buried, respectfully

Cardiff University halts library renovation plans following student backlash

Andrea Inte

The renovations have been delayed to summer 2027 due to petitions and protests

Love Island

Why aren’t there gay people on Love Island? A host just addressed it, and we should be angry

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m dying for more queer representation on the show’

Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

Georgia French

Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country

Remember gay influencers Max and Andrés? Their marriage (and their dog’s life) ended tragically

Kieran Galpin

Their house also burned down

The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

No I was really backing these two!

World Cup reporter leaves live broadcast to get a picture with Shakira and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

Priorities!