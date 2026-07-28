This man was at the Love Island final, and he’s got piping hot tea about the beef that went down

Jasmine vs Julia is now settled once and for all

30 minutes ago

Love Island is over for another year, but thankfully, Islanders like Jasmine and Julia were seemingly able to squeeze in a little bit more drama.

In the final, which saw Lorenzo and Julia take the crown for season 13, people clocked a supposed “snub” between Julia and Jasmine. They were hardly the best of friends throughout the show, a sort of Cold War situation, but then people noticed Jasmine refusing to hug her frenemie. She hugged Lorenzo, though, of course.

“Jasmine couldn’t have made it any clearer that she doesn’t like Julia!” one person wrote.

“Jasmine not even hugging Julia, we love to see it,” another said.

Though Jasmine doesn’t necessarily give sore loser vibes, people claimed she seemed butt-hurt by not winning the whole show.

Well, this guy was actually there, and we should proboably listen to what he’s got to say about the Love Island finale.

There was no Jasmine and Julia beef, apparently

@itsbillytv From someone who was (somehow sat hilariously close) at the live love island final, it’s all love between everyone !! 💖 another massive thank you to @TikTok UK for the past few days of island magic 🌴 #loveisland #loveislanduk #whattowatch ♬ original sound – itsbillytv

TikTok creator Billy was invited to the Love Island final, and he could be spotted in the chairs as Maya was hosting. He dished on some of the juicy details, including what actually went down between Julia and Jasmine.

“I was in the car for the Love Island final, and so I witnessed firsthand Jasmine swerving a hug from Julia, and it didn’t happen. It did not happen,” he said. “As somebody who was in the room, or in the garden, it is so chaotic, so high energy, there’s so much going on. An overwhelming of the senses.”

Billy explained that it was pure chaos when the winner was announced. Current Islanders were screaming and shouting, former Islanders were doing the same, and everyone was hoarding towards the stage to congratulate the winning couple.

He continued: “There is so much going on, so of course you’re gonna not know what to do in the moment, and I think that’s all it was.

“There was absolutely no animosity; that was just people being so in the moment, not knowing what to do. Was just an incredible atmosphere, incredible vibe.”

He shared some insight into individual Islanders as well, things like:

Jasmine – gorgeous, like a Disney princess

Kav – so dashing, the fittest one there

Julia – the most incredible face you’ve ever seen

Maya – obviously amazing

Lorenzo – drips charm

Priya – looks incredible

Aiden – massive laugh

“It was just such a positive and lovely way to end an incredible eight weeks. They love each other and were having the best time,” he added.

So no, maybe it’s not as beefy as Twitter would lead you to believe.

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Featured image credit: ITV and itsbillytv/TikTok