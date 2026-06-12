Lancs’ final BNOC 2026 heat is upon us! Your final five round one candidates are here
Voting is now closed for heat two, your final heat of candidates need your votes now!
We’ve made it through the first two batches of candidates battling to be Lancaster University’s Biggest Name on Campus 2026.
It’s now time to meet the final five candidates in the first heat, with only one being able to make it through to the final round of voting.
Once you have read all about candidates 11 to 15, vote for them via the Google Form below. The deadline for these votes is Tuesday 16th June at 12pm. Every vote matters, so make your opinion count!
Sonny Remmer-Riley
Course: Politics and international relations
Year and college: Third year, Bowland College
Fun fact: I’m the longest serving JCR President in Lancaster University History
Lottie Jewell
Course: Psychology
Year and college: First year, Furness College
Fun fact: I am a qualified scuba diver
Sam Bond
Course: Computer science
Year and college: Third year, Bowland College
Fun fact: I lived in the Tibetan mountains for a few months
Jacob Hudson
Course: Politics
Year and college: Fourth year, Pendle College
Fun fact: I have visited 657 Spoons
Double fun fact: Jacob was our 2025 BNOC winner!
Reece Macgowan
Course: Sport and Exercise Science
Year and college: Second year, Bowland College
Fun fact: More people know my nickname “Kreature” than my actual name
And that’s all of your heat two BNOCs! Vote in the Google Form below by Thursday 11th June at 12pm. Best of luck to all our candidates.