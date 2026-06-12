Lancs’ final BNOC 2026 heat is upon us! Your final five round one candidates are here

Voting is now closed for heat two, your final heat of candidates need your votes now!

2 hours ago

We’ve made it through the first two batches of candidates battling to be Lancaster University’s Biggest Name on Campus 2026.

It’s now time to meet the final five candidates in the first heat, with only one being able to make it through to the final round of voting.

Once you have read all about candidates 11 to 15, vote for them via the Google Form below. The deadline for these votes is Tuesday 16th June at 12pm. Every vote matters, so make your opinion count!

Sonny Remmer-Riley

Course: Politics and international relations

Year and college: Third year, Bowland College

Fun fact: I’m the longest serving JCR President in Lancaster University History

Lottie Jewell

Course: Psychology

Year and college: First year, Furness College

Fun fact: I am a qualified scuba diver

Sam Bond

Course: Computer science

Year and college: Third year, Bowland College

Fun fact: I lived in the Tibetan mountains for a few months

Jacob Hudson

Course: Politics

Year and college: Fourth year, Pendle College

Fun fact: I have visited 657 Spoons

Double fun fact: Jacob was our 2025 BNOC winner!

Reece Macgowan

Course: Sport and Exercise Science

Year and college: Second year, Bowland College

Fun fact: More people know my nickname “Kreature” than my actual name

And that’s all of your heat two BNOCs! Vote in the Google Form below by Thursday 11th June at 12pm. Best of luck to all our candidates.