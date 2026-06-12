The Tab

Lancs’ final BNOC 2026 heat is upon us! Your final five round one candidates are here

Voting is now closed for heat two, your final heat of candidates need your votes now!

Erin Malik | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We’ve made it through the first two batches of candidates battling to be Lancaster University’s Biggest Name on Campus 2026.

It’s now time to meet the final five candidates in the first heat, with only one being able to make it through to the final round of voting.

Once you have read all about candidates 11 to 15, vote for them via the Google Form below. The deadline for these votes is Tuesday 16th June at 12pm. Every vote matters, so make your opinion count!

Sonny Remmer-Riley

Course: Politics and international relations

Year and college: Third year, Bowland College

Fun fact: I’m the longest serving JCR President in Lancaster University History

Lottie Jewell

Course: Psychology

Year and college: First year, Furness College

Fun fact: I am a qualified scuba diver

Sam Bond

Course: Computer science

Year and college: Third year, Bowland College

Fun fact: I lived in the Tibetan mountains for a few months

Jacob Hudson

Course: Politics

Year and college: Fourth year, Pendle College

Fun fact: I have visited 657 Spoons 

Double fun fact: Jacob was our 2025 BNOC winner!

Reece Macgowan

Course: Sport and Exercise Science

Year and college: Second year, Bowland College

Fun fact: More people know my nickname “Kreature” than my actual name

And that’s all of your heat two BNOCs! Vote in the Google Form below by Thursday 11th June at 12pm. Best of luck to all our candidates.

Erin Malik | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

You have to do at least 32 of these 37 things before you graduate Lancaster University

Eurovision moments as things only Lancs students will understand

Here are the five best brunch spots in Lancaster to try this summer

Latest

A Trinket Girlie’s Guide To Durham Colleges…

Katy Vos

We can’t all be Miffy, but every college has a trinket that suits its vibe

Lancs’ final BNOC 2026 heat is upon us! Your final five round one candidates are here

Erin Malik

Voting is now closed for heat two, your final heat of candidates need your votes now!

The best Lancaster venues to watch England matches in the World Cup

Izzie Sanders

Is football finally coming home?

Students protest L’Oréal sponsorship over company’s Israel links at graduate fashion show

Cassandra Fong

Protesters carried banners saying ‘money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation’

There’s a logical reason Apple stopped giving out free earphones and plugs with iPhones

Ellissa Bain

It’s not just because more people use AirPods

Ariana Grande’s mum comments on viral tour pics as family ‘keep an eye’ on singer’s health

Kieran Galpin

Her friend also commented

Criminal hacker group threatens to publish Nottingham students’ data online if uni doesn’t pay

Robert Greenwood

Almost half a million individual email addresses are affected

Harry after Love Island 2025

As Shakira is causing a stir on the Love Island podcast, here’s everything Harry is up to now

Hayley Soen

He’s been so successful after the show

I was at Bonnie Blue’s g*lden shower event – here’s the gross lowdown of what happened

Hayley Soen

‘It stunk, it was dirty, it really was’

Do 18/29 of these while packing up your uni house and you’re having an aggressively posh-girl move out day

Caitlyn Wright

If your move out plan consists of your mum, a Range Rover, and hoping someone else knows how to dismantle your IKEA bed, you’re a posh girl

University of Birmingham begins process to sell its former Selly Oak campus

Cassandra Fong

The university has appointed CBRE to oversee selling the 8.9-acre site

AirPods cases always get dirty stains in exactly the same place, and I just found out why

Ellissa Bain

It’s impossible to get off

LSE rugby club suspended over ‘derogatory’ messages displayed on members’ T-shirts

Violet Kennerk

The team won’t play until the end of the academic year

Love Island 2026 cast old TikTok videos

I found Love Island 2026 cast’s old TikToks, and some of the videos are painfully cringe

Suchismita Ghosh

They deserve to stay buried, respectfully

Cardiff University halts library renovation plans following student backlash

Andrea Inte

The renovations have been delayed to summer 2027 due to petitions and protests

Love Island

Why aren’t there gay people on Love Island? A host just addressed it, and we should be angry

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m dying for more queer representation on the show’

Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

Georgia French

Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country

Remember gay influencers Max and Andrés? Their marriage (and their dog’s life) ended tragically

Kieran Galpin

Their house also burned down

The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

No I was really backing these two!

World Cup reporter leaves live broadcast to get a picture with Shakira and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

Priorities!