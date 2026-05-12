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Here are the five best brunch spots in Lancaster to try this summer

What could be better than an iced coffee and French toast in the sun?

Charlotte Hutchinson | Guides
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With the few sunny days we get in Lancaster, it’s so important to make the most of them and really seize the day – what better way is there to do this than kickstarting your day by going out for brunch?

So grab your mates and set that early alarm for tomorrow morning: here are five of the best brunch spots in Lancaster (with both on and off campus options).

1. Journey Social

If we’re being honest, a visit to Journey Social should be on every Lancs student’s to-do list whilst they’re studying here for uni.

With a menu that changes with the seasons and an open, modern-feeling interior design, Journey Social makes for the perfect spot for a catch-up with that uni friend you haven’t met up with in ages, or letting a visiting friend or family member in on the hidden gems of Lancaster. Plus, the array of sweet treats available for take away make a great study snack for later on …

Whether you fancy sweet or savoury, a caramel latte or a house made iced tea, Journey Social is certainly a top pick for brunch.

2. The Old Gun Shop (TOGS)

Previously known as The Herbarium, this brunch spot offers great-value brunch options that are all vegetarian-friendly too. This cosy spot is perfect for gossiping over a pancake stack and an iced latte with your housemates, before heading over the road to St. Nics Arcade to do some shopping.

In case you’re in need of a drink to takeaway too, The Old Gun Shop also offers 20 per cent off hot drinks when you take your own reusable cup.

3. Café Dolce

Located right in the city centre on Market Street, Café Dolce is pretty much impossible to miss. This spot is good for those who enjoy the classic buzz of a café atmosphere that can also double-up as a new study space – as well as providing some good food, of course.

Café Dolce boasts a diverse menu which beholds everything from the humble all-day breakfast, to French toast with all of your favourite toppings. This award-winning establishment also commits to using locally-sourced produce in its dishes, which is always a bonus.

4. Coastal

Everyone knows and loves this on-campus spot for iced coffees and matchas, and it’s for a very good reason – but it’s potential as a brunch spot may be somewhat overlooked.

Coastal & Co can be found at the top of the steps on Alexandra Square on the North Spine, often with a queue trailing much beyond the shop itself as a Lancs student hotspot. This eco-friendly site provides hot and iced refreshments, an assortment of savoury options such as toasties and hot dogs, breakfast buns and of course, their beloved sweet treats.

For the early risers and those who begrudgingly are for their 9ams, Coastal hosts a breakfast deal between 8am and 11am on weekdays (or between 10am and 12pm on weekends) where you can pick up a breakfast sandwich and a small hot drink for £5.50.

5. Tuck

For those who are avid users of Lancaster Railway Station (or just live nearby), Tuck is likely a familiar sight. Situated at the top of Meeting House Lane, this spot is perfect for lighter brunch options on your way into uni, if you’re due to catch a train, or want to sit-in and take in the establishment’s traditional stone wall interior.

Tuck’s food menu includes a wide variety of pastry options, breakfast buns, toasties and toasts, as well as seasonal items. Their drinks menu offers both hot and iced drinks, such as their homemade flavoured Kombuchas.

If you want to try recreate your fave Tuck toastie at home, their homemade breads can also be purchased to take away by the loaf.

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Charlotte Hutchinson | Guides
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