You have to do at least 32/37 of these things before you graduate from Lancaster University

17. Go in the cage in Gens

9 hours ago

It’s nearly the end of this academic year (we can’t believe it either). Exam season is well underway, and lots of us final year students are getting ready to spend our final few weeks in Lancaster before we graduate.

Stuck for ideas on what to do, where to visit and what to eat? We’ve spent weeks compiling the ultimate Lancaster bucket list.

So without further ado, here are 37 things every student should do before you graduate from Lancaster University.

1. Visit the Lakes

Starting off pretty basic, why not make the most of summer term and grab a train or a bus to the Lakes? Whether you like hiking, pottering round cute towns, visiting cafes or museums, there’s something for everyone. Bonus points if you venture outside of Windermere.

2. Walk the whole way round the Woodland Trail

You probably heard loads about it at an open day, might as well touch grass and see it it’s worth the hype.

3. Visit Southwest Campus

It’s not that far, we promise. Plus you can check out the biggest launderette on campus, exciting times!

4. Go to an extrav

Are you even a Lancs student if you’ve never been to an extrav? THANK GOODNESS they’re back. Hopefully they’ll be better than some of the colleges’ Freshers’ Week events…

5. Grab a sweet treat from the Sweet Escape

Anyone else got Gwen Stefani in their head now? Catch the Sweet Escape at Lancaster Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays (we miss when they did Thursdays on campus too!).

6. Visit the beach at Morecambe

Being near the beach is another Lancs Uni selling point. Why not make a day of it? You could even pop to Morrisons for groceries or head up the promenade to Heysham while you’re there and get the 1A bus back to campus.

7. Go in the Sports Centre

Might as well see where some of your £27k is going.

8. Walk down the canal

You might even spot some baby swans or find yourself in one of the pubs.

9. Fall in the canal

Is there a better way to end a night out? You might have heard the stories… hope the canal pusher from 2023 is doing well x

10. Get the 1A bus all the way to Heysham Towers

Is it only us that pictures Heysham Towers like Oz? I’m sure it’ll live up to our expectations.

11. Get a toastie from Coastal & Co

Coastal & Co is a top contender for the best campus cafe. Why not switch it up for lunch and grab a ‘Coastie’?

12. Go on a pub crawl

The Lancs Tab hosts a pretty mean pub crawl, just putting it out there…

13. Visit all the college bars

Turns out there are still five college bars (Barkers, The Mill, Trevs, Grizedale Bar and the Northern Oak). You should probably tick this off before another one closes.

14. Try a society

Why not make the most of your last few weeks as a student and give a new society a go?

15. Dress up and go to Sugar

And we don’t mean dressing up in a fancy way. There are still a couple of Wednesdays left to crack out a costume!

16. Get the train to Scotland

Stuck with ideas on what to do midweek? Grab a £30 off peak open return to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

17. Go in the cage in Gens

Bonus points if it’s on a Monday.

18. Visit Lancaster City Museum

Sounds like a solid housemate bonding trip.

19. Get a Sultans

Say hi to Bossman for us while you’re there!

20. Watch the sunset at Williamson Park

Take some snacks and a jumper cause it can get pretty chilly.

21. Walk to campus from town

If you missed out on this in first year after a night out in Sugar with your flatmates, now’s your chance.

22. Go to Roses

Bit late for this one if you haven’t done it already, unless you fancy a York minibreak next year.

23. Have a campus barbecue

It’s honestly one of the best ways to enjoy exam season sunshine on campus.

24. Get locked in the prison at Lancaster Castle

Spoilers for the Lancaster Castle tour…

25. Get yellow carded by the security guard at McDonalds

Bring her back!

26. Get a hot drink from Atkinsons

Another Lancs icon, why not treat yourself to an Atkinsons trip this term?

27. Get asked if you need to buy a ticket by a Stagecoach person at the Underpass

No I still have a bus pass x

28. Do karaoke at Penny Bank or Greens

It feels like there’s always karaoke at Penny Bank, or head to Greens 9pm-2am for Thursday karaoke with free shots.

29. Have a drink in the Pendle Witch beer garden

We’ve always wanted to snag a table in one of those Guinness huts.

30. Take out a library book

An actual paper one.

31. Water the plants on the library plant wall

The ultimate study session side quest!

32. Study in the Sir Alistair Pilkington Reading Room

If you’ve ever wondered, Sir Alistair Pilkington was an engineer and a former Pro-Chancellor of the uni. His time as an undergrad in Cambridge was interrupted by four years of being held as a prisoner of war in Nazi Germany. Who knew?

33. Have a grad week trip to Sugar

Why not show your parents the best night out Lancaster has to offer? Cause nothing says thank you for doing my laundry at Christmas like an evening with DJ Riddler. Maybe parents will even get free entry again this year.

34. Go into every building at the university

Rumour has it that there’s a piano in the Chemistry building.

35. Sit on one of the huge college deckchairs

Maybe that’s where the mystery £40 college membership fee is going.

36. Visit the Peter Scott Gallery

I wonder if you’ll be able to feel the exam stress from the Great Hall.

37. Walk down Ffrances Passage

Maybe you’ll end up in Narnia or just outside Ladbrokes.

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