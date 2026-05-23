Here’s where each Lancaster Uni college would spend their European summer

9 hours ago

Oh, we can’t wait until all these exams are over and our European summer can finally start. However, as we are still cramming late-night study sessions into our lives and the endless amount of assignments is stacking up, we can only use our imagination to get us through.

So we’ve given you the perfect imaginary detox from your studies to get you in a summer mood and come up with where in Europe each Lancs uni college would spend their summer holidays.

Bowland: Spain

You guys can’t get out of the reputation of being basic, but that’s not a bad thing. We still love you. So, in the spirit of being basic, in the centre of campus where everyone goes, with queues, food and drink, popular spaces to hang out, we’ve given you a European Summer in Spain, specifically Ibiza. So get on the dance floor (or to Sugar).

Cartmel: The Netherlands

Those of you in Cartmel have such a chill space at Barkers and, like County, are away from the madness of Bowland. So, to keep the chilled-out vibes and cosy indoor spaces, we think your European summer starts in the Netherlands, especially in Amsterdam.

Think tulip fields, canal tours, and pastries in cool-looking cafes (just always check what’s in your pastries, as it is Amsterdam after all).

County Main: France

Being in the northern part of campus, and quite a trek from basically anything and everything, we thought that County people would love a getaway in northern France. Think Normandy landscapes, quaint towns and grassy country roads to cycle down with a picnic in the basket. Peacefully escaping the hustle and bustle of the city (Bowland, Spine, queues…).

Furness: Switzerland

To go with your college logo and your mysterious vibes, a hidden gem of campus, if you will, we think you guys need a break in the hills, enjoying the sun in your hiking boots and going on nature-filled scenery trails in the wild, and so we think Switzerland is the place for you.

Fylde: Italy

The college that is home to THE summer hangout, Bonnie Steps, with the open greenery, ducks and mini pond – it’s fitting that European summer is by the sea, but also has some city hustle and bustle. So pack up your suitcases and get ready to have some red wine and spaghetti-filled evenings in Lake Como, Italy.

Graduate: Denmark

That age gap is something we can’t get around not mentioning; sorry to those in Graduate, but take it as a compliment! You guys are wise and experienced a little more in life than the rest of campus.

For this reason, with your wisdom and appreciation for the small things, such as traditional market stalls and canal rides alongside some colourful terrace houses, we think your college’s European summer destination would be in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Grizedale: Greece

To match your blue aesthetic and the sensational cool vibes at Grizzy bar, the students of Grizedale College are breezy and deserve a coastal European destination for summer. So we think you’d love to catch the rays on the island coasts of Greece. Mamma Mia songs and white linen clothes all around, plus the company of many cats!

Lonsdale: Sweden

Lonnie students are definitely the ‘plant mum’ students on campus, and with your (mostly) wholesome nature, we think you need a break from studies in the beautiful plains of Sweden. Leave the exam troubles behind and enjoy the Midnight Sun (Zara Larsson lovers, where you at?), experience the traditions of Midsummer and visit the beautiful city of Stockholm.

Pendle: Croatia

Lastly, Pendle students, we picked something slightly different for you – still a European getaway but maybe not a destination that springs to mind straight away. To match your vibes and be the college sort of ‘in-between’, we’ve jetted you off on a flight to Croatia. Explore Roman ruins, zip-line over the islands’ scenic views, and visit the vineyards dotted around.

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