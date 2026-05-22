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Birmingham University project will improve support for women in the criminal justice system

A new £1.9 million funding boost will support research into women’s centres as alternatives to prison

Ruxandra Maritanu | News
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The JABBS Foundation for Women and Girls is driving a major transformation in support of women in the criminal justice system, awarding £1.9 million to a leading research programme focused on community-based alternatives to prison.

The three-year grant will support the Effective Women’s Centres Project, an ambitious partnership between the University of Birmingham and seven women’s organisations across England and Wales.

The project is centred on improving outcomes for women with criminal justice involvement by researching how women’s centres can serve as effective, evidence-based alternatives to custodial sentences.

via Unsplash

Women’s centres provide holistic, wrap-around support designed to tackle the complex and interconnected issues that often contribute to offending behaviour. These include trauma, domestic abuse, addiction, homelessness, mental health challenges, and parenting difficulties.

Unlike traditional punitive approaches, women’s centres take a trauma-informed approach, recognising that many women entering the criminal justice system have themselves experienced significant hardship, abuse, or disadvantage.

via Unsplash

A key part of the project is the Women’s Risk Needs Assessment (WRNA), a tool used to identify women’s needs and provide tailored support. The programme has already assessed more than 2,000 women across England and Wales.

Professor Simon Pemberton, who leads the research, said the project was already showing positive results and that the new funding would help strengthen the evidence base further. The research has also gained national recognition, with findings referenced in Ministry of Justice reports and in work highlighted by Chief Medical Officer Sir Chris Whitty.

Dr Barbara Scott from the JABBS Foundation said the programme would better recognise the needs and strengths of justice-involved women while giving more of them the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

 

Ruxandra Maritanu | News
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