Birmingham University project will improve support for women in the criminal justice system

The JABBS Foundation for Women and Girls is driving a major transformation in support of women in the criminal justice system, awarding £1.9 million to a leading research programme focused on community-based alternatives to prison. The three-year grant will support the Effective Women’s Centres Project, an ambitious partnership between the University of Birmingham and seven women’s organisations across England and Wales. The project is centred on improving outcomes for women with criminal justice involvement by researching how women’s centres can serve as effective, evidence-based alternatives to custodial sentences.

Women’s centres provide holistic, wrap-around support designed to tackle the complex and interconnected issues that often contribute to offending behaviour. These include trauma, domestic abuse, addiction, homelessness, mental health challenges, and parenting difficulties.

Unlike traditional punitive approaches, women’s centres take a trauma-informed approach, recognising that many women entering the criminal justice system have themselves experienced significant hardship, abuse, or disadvantage.