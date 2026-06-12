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Love Island 2026 cast old TikTok videos

I found Love Island 2026 cast’s old TikToks, and some of the videos are painfully cringe

They deserve to stay buried, respectfully

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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When you go deep-diving into the old TikTok accounts of Love Island contestants, you’re bound to find one of two things: Absolute gold or something that gives you instant second-hand embarrassment.

After 12 seasons of Love Island, we all know the show might not always find you lasting love, but it will almost certainly kickstart an influencer career. Some Islanders create brand-new social media accounts, whilst others keep their old ones and hope nobody scrolls back far enough to find the cringe. Unfortunately for them, I did exactly that.

So, here are some of the old TikTok videos from the Love Island 2026 cast that had me laughing, cringing, and occasionally questioning everything.

Sam

@sam.work

Good start to the year 🙂 #albufeira2021 #algarve #fyp

♬ Afterglow – Wilkinson & Becky Hill

Sam isn’t actually very active on TikTok, so there wasn’t loads to work with. The few videos he does have are mostly travel content, showing him exploring different countries and documenting his trips abroad. So, when he said he’d travelled to 25 countries, he clearly wasn’t exaggerating.

Kavan

@kavanmurphy

groovy💪 #fyp #gym

♬ woo x i was never there – xxtristanxo

Kavan might be one of the fittest Islanders in the villa right now, but his TikToks from 2022 show just how much work he’s put in over the years. And when I say he looked different back then, I mean *very* different. It’s actually quite wild comparing old videos to how he looks now.

Sean

@fitzy.007

Do helmets really help tho? #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #viralvideo #irish #isolation

♬ original sound – Fitzy

Right. Where do I even begin? Sean’s TikTok is basically a treasure trove of cringe, and I mean that in the nicest way possible. The kind of videos he posted six years ago is genuinely hilarious.

@fitzy.007

basucally drowned for this don’t let it flop #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #viral #irish #coronavirus

♬ original sound – Fitzy

The best part is that he never really stopped. Even before joining Love Island, he was posting audition tapes and application videos. Was it a bit cringe? Maybe. Did it work? Absolutely.

Yasmin

@yasminhadlow

#fyp

♬ original sound – leavemealone

Yasmin’s old TikToks are basically her and her fashion against the world. She has changed so much, though.

Jasmine

@

♬ –

Somehow, Jasmine hasn’t really changed much at all. If anything, her old TikToks just prove she’s been serving looks for years. Five years ago, she was posting fashion content, and five years later, she’s still doing exactly that. Consistency is key.

Ellie

@ellechadwickk

Pink really isn’t my colour but I do be liking this look 💘#fyp #makeup #xyzbca #foryou #makeuplooks #scottish #foryoupage #transformation

♬ Up – Cardi B

Ellie looks so different in videos from five years ago. She’s definitely toned down her makeup over the years, and her style has evolved quite a bit too.

Mica

@micaharris16

Vivas apartment 😌😌😌

♬ U Are My High – DJ Snake

I’m sorry, but I genuinely didn’t recognise her at first. I never thought I’d say this about my girl Mica, but some of the older TikToks did make me cringe a little bit.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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