The cringe TikToks Sean sent to Love Island casting that helped him end up on the show

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Teacher Sean “Fitzy” Fitzgerald is doing well on Love Island 2026 so far, and that’s probably because he put in WORK before getting cast on the show.

It would seem he’s wanted to get on the show for a long time, and put himself out there to make sure production would pay him attention. Now, it’s clearly worked.

Ahead of the official Love Island 2026 cast getting announced, Sean was among a list of rumoured Islanders. He caught the eye of casting producers because he’d been posting on TikTok about wanting to go into the villa.

He ended up being “shortlisted” to appear on the show, after he documented his “formal application” to be on Love Island in a video. In the clip he said he wanted to be on the show, and joked about what type of Islander he’d be. After that, he was signed up to a talent agency, and it’s seemingly through that, that he was able to get the full attention of bosses on the show.

Sean had over 100k followers on TikTok even before getting cast on Love Island, and a video called his “Love Island application” was further captioned: “Get me in there.”

He said: “This is my formal application for Love Island, right. Love Island please have me ok. My first reason I should be in the villa is because I bring all my undiagnosed whatever I have to the table. Do you understand me?” He said this all in a funny voice, whilst dancing. It’s a very different energy to what we’ve seen so far.

“I don’t understand how anyone [on Love Island] has not done yet, you know how when everyone is sleeping? Kissing whatever. How has nobody decided to scare someone while they’re doing it?,” he continued. “If I was watching Love Island and I saw that happen I would p*ss myself laughing.”

He then “set the scene” and acted out doing it to someone, from his garden. Yes, it included him crawling along the gravel outside. “I don’t care if it’s creepy,” he said.

Sean then explained he would genuinely be on the show to find love, but in his own way. “I’d literally just be normal and Irish,” he said. “If they can match that energy, then happy days.”

Throughout the video he started pirouetting, making strange noises, pulling faces, and he even twerked up the window at one point. He also did his best Iain Stirling impression, and joked he would announce his bombshell entrance as “an average man entering the villa”.

Sean then said he would walk in and ask the “ladies” if they “want a piece of this”. He said you can forget Curtis Prichard, because he’ll be giving proper dancing lessons.

It’s overall a very odd watch, but I can understand why it caught the attention of producers.

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