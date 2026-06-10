Um, Love Island’s Mica has a hugely famous family and a connection to Rihanna?!

4 hours ago

It turns out Mica Harris from Love Island 2026 has a hugely famous family. There have been a few nepo babies and well connected Islanders on the show in the past, but she might take the top spot.

21-year-old Mica, from Barbados, has connections to TV shows, politicians and… the actual Rihanna. No, I’m not lying.

Mica has a hugely famous family

Mica’s aunt is Mia Mottley, who is the prime minister of Barbados. Yes, the actual PM. She is a politician and lawyer, who has served as the eighth prime minister of Barbados since 2018 and as leader of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) since 2008.

Mia Mottley’s father and grandfather were also high profile politicians. Her cousin was the late actress Eva Mottley, who would have been Mica’s first cousin once removed.

Eva Mottley played Corinne, Denzil’s wife, in Only Fools And Horses. She also dated David Bowie for two years. Just the usual stuff!

Ahead of the show, Mica told The Sun that having a famous family has helped her to prepare for the fame being on Love Island might bring. “To a certain degree [it has helped]. My family is always in the papers in Barbados,” she said. “But it’s never really me directly. My last name is Harris, too, so I can kind of fly under the radar.

“Going on a show like Love Island that’s broadcasted to millions of people across the world is definitely going to be a kind of attention I’m not used to. But I’m excited and thinking very positively about it.”

Love Island is a drop in the ocean, because Mica has a connection to Rihanna?!

Due to Mica coming from such an influential family in Barbados, she has a connection to Rihanna. Mica’s aunt is reportedly a “close friend” of Rihanna’s, and they’ve been pictured at events together. Mica has met Rihanna before, because of this.

Speaking to the press ahead of going into the villa, Mica explained: “Rihanna was staying at a house two doors down from my grandparents’ house and aunty Mia picked me up one day and said, ‘We’re going to visit granny and grandad’,” Mica explained.

“So I just threw on random clothes, I was not looking cute, because obviously I was just going to see my grandparents. And she pulled into this house and I said, ‘Whose house is this?’ and she said, ‘You’re meeting Rihanna!’ My first thought was, ‘Why didn’t you give me more time to prepare?’ She and my aunty are very close.”

She described Rihanna as “so gorgeous and so nice in person” and confirmed the viral rumour that Rihanna smells incredible. I’m so jealous!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.