The hilarious reason Mica ended up on Love Island, because it was a complete accident

There are definitely worse things you could do accidentally

3 hours ago

The routes to Love Island are varied and competitive, which is why it’s massively impressive that Mica Harris ended up accidentally joining season 13.

In an interview with OK! ahead of her Love Island apperence, Mika revealed that she was not the producer’s first pick for season 13.

You see, at first, a scout actually approached her sister, Vivian, in the hopes of getting her on the show. The opportunity came around last Christmas, but Vivian wasn’t keen.

“I was at home and my sister was out and she [casting producer] started speaking to my sister about the show, and was actually initially asking my sister if she wanted to do it,” she explained.

Though Vivian wasn’t game for getting on reality TV, she told producers that her sister would “love” to.

“My sister was like ‘No, but my little sister would love to,'” Mica recalled. “Then the casting producer reached out to me, we started speaking and then the whole process kind of got going.”

Mica had always told her friends she would go on the show if the opportunity arose, which is why her Love Island casting was so “serendipitous.”

“I like to push myself outside of my comfort zone. I think when an opportunity like this arises, you should take it,” she added.

Ngl, I see why producers wanted Mica’s sister on Love Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viviana Amor Harris (@v.i.v.a)

Though it’s not to say that Mica isn’t, her sister Vivian is exactly the kind of girly Love Island needs. Stylish, relatable, and constantly aura farming on Instagram.

According to her Insta, she splits her time between Barbados, Australia, and New York City; jet setting is an understatement.

Describing herself on Substack, she wrote: ” Curated chaos for the chic, jet-lagged, and retail-reliant. My name is Viviana Harris. I’m a writer, creative strategist, and photo hoarder who loves to ramble. Notorious for my inability to be concise and my excessive need to have the last word (and every word in between), I’ve decided to channel my ramblings into a newsletter dispatch, with musings on travel, shopping, eating, aesthetics, and more. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the RAMBLE.”

We could’ve had sisters on Love Island, now that would have been a blast!

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Featured image credit: ITV/Instagram