The Tab

The laws around a captain abandoning their ship explained after Costa Concordia documentary

Schettino was sentenced for leaving

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

After Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea, Netflix’s documentary about the Costa Concordia, there is some confusion over why captains aren’t allowed to abandon their ship. Here’s a full explanation of the very strict laws.

The documentary retells the January 2012 tragedy, when 32 people sadly died after an Italian cruise ship crashed into some rocks near Giglio Island. This created a 53-metre gash in the hull, which flooded the engine room and cut off the ship’s power.

It took 48 minutes for the captain to sound the emergency alarm, and he was found guilty of manslaughter, causing a maritime accident, and abandoning his ship, and was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

In a transcript from the disaster, Italian Coast Guard Captain Gregorio De Falco famously ordered Captain Francesco Schettino to get back on board and coordinate the evacuation after he disembarked.

“Right. You are now going back on board. You are going to go back up the rope ladder, return to the bridge and co-ordinate operations,” he said. “This is an order. Now I am in command. You have declared the abandoning of a ship and are going to co-ordinate the rescue from the bridge. There are already dead bodies.” Schettino refused.

Under some countries’ maritime laws, a captain abandoning a ship is an extremely serious crime which, as shown by the Costa Concordia disaster, can result in jail time.

Credit: Netflix

The laws around a captain abandoning their ship explained, after the Costa Concordia disaster

Under Article 1097 of the Italian Navigation Code, a captain who doesn’t leave their vessel last can face up to two years in prison. This penalty increases to three to 12 years if the abandonment results in loss of life or catastrophic harm, which is why Captain Schettino was sentenced.

However, different countries have different rules, and there isn’t one global law that a captain must “go down with the ship”.

Most maritime laws state that the captain has a duty to coordinate the evacuation procedures and ensure the safety of everyone on board, but it’s only some countries that have laws stating a captain must not abandon their ship without ensuring everyone else is evacuated first, including Spain, Greece and Italy.

Finnish Maritime Law also states that the captain must do everything they can to protect those on board and can’t leave unless there is reasonable hope the ship can be saved, while South Korean law requires captains to rescue themselves last, too.

There are no explicit laws on this in the UK or US, but captains can be charged with negligence or manslaughter if they don’t coordinate the evacuation, and this causes loss of life.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Costa Concordia Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Heartbreaking court records reveal exactly how people died on the Costa Concordia

Dark details about Costa Concordia crash that Netflix left out of Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

What a cruise ship helmsman is and why he was blamed for the Costa Concordia disaster

Latest

All the Love Island cast members who have seriously dated a mega-famous footballer

Ellissa Bain

There are only six

Bonnie Blue baby stunts

Bonnie Blue shares the sick motivation behind getting unborn baby involved in her stunts

Hayley Soen

We’ve all been wondering why

Bonnie Blue

Dream stunt rotation: The four huge celebs Bonnie Blue wants at her next event

Kieran Galpin

Such a varied selection

‘We don’t want this’: Lorde calls out Spotify’s AI song feature for ‘limiting interpretation’

Anna Williamson

The Royals singer condemned Spotify’s About the Song feature as inaccurate and unnecessary

The ‘creative’ things Bonnie Blue did with 154 men’s ‘fluid’ at her latest baby-themed stunt

Kieran Galpin

Is anyone offering lobotomies this weekend?

Cardiff student with Palestinian flag claims she was assaulted during graduation altercation

Sienna Wilson

The student claimed she lost two acrylic nails as a result of the incident

The laws around a captain abandoning their ship explained after Costa Concordia documentary

Ellissa Bain

Schettino was sentenced for leaving

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by falling popularity – Southampton dropped the most

Eloise O'Neill

Southampton saw the biggest fall in applicants of any Russell Group university in the 2025 UCAS cycle, with a 2.6 per cent decrease – while Exeter saw the biggest rise at 15.5 per cent

Heartbreaking court records reveal exactly how people died on the Costa Concordia

Ellissa Bain

One man drowned after giving his life jacket to his wife

The full story in pictures: The Siders family, their ‘disgusting’ home, and the 16 rescued kids

Kieran Galpin

They’ve changed so much in recent years

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons admits at the height of fame he was actually ‘miserable’

Hayley Soen

‘I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money’

Influencer dies on her honeymoon after horrific crash with Olympian ‘splits bike in two’

Ellissa Bain

He has shared a statement

gymshark bratz event

‘It’s insulting’: Gymshark’s Bratz event slammed as ‘failed female empowerment’

Anna Williamson

The Gymshark x Bratz collab featured fluffy dumbbells and a makeup re-touch station

More details emerge about Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS, amid alleged assault incident

Hayley Soen

Police are looking at photo and video evidence

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The messy way Ariana Grande rekindled Ricky romance whilst she was still with Ethan Slater

Kieran Galpin

‘This doesn’t appear to be a rebound’

Julia’s friend reveals what she’s *really* like outside Love Island, because she’s a mystery

Ellissa Bain

Nobody can work her out

Ellie speaks out about why she left Love Island and where she and Finley really stand now

Hayley Soen

‘Leaving was the only and the best option for me’

Ditch the bouquet: Graduation gifts they won’t have to lug around all day

Hannah Auckland

Flowers are the classic, go-to graduation gift, but they can quickly become a beautiful burden

Love Island 2026 cast who have had surgery

All the Love Island 2026 cast members who spent an absolute fortune on surgery before the show

Hayley Soen

One spent £14k, and another spent nearly a grand just on hair extensions

Dark details about Costa Concordia crash that Netflix left out of Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

Kieran Galpin

The song from Titanic was playing on the speakers