The Tab

The names, ages and nationalities of all 32 Costa Concordia victims, and how they died

The youngest was a five-year-old child

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The new Costa Concordia documentary on Netflix, Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea, misses out details of the 32 victims who sadly died in the tragedy on 13th January, 2012. Here are their names, ages, nationalities and how they died.

32 people lost their lives after the Italian cruise ship crashed into some rocks near Giglio Island, which created a 53-metre gash in the hull. This flooded the engine room and cut off the ship’s power, and the cruise ship slowly filled with water.

The cruise ship’s captain, Francesco Schettino, was convicted of manslaughter, causing a maritime accident, and abandoning ship, and sentenced to 16 years behind bars. The hotel manager Manrico Giampedroni, and five others were also convicted.

Court transcripts reveal that most of the passengers died from asphyxiation by drowning, and at least one passed away from hypothermia after entering the cold water.

Some passengers drowned after becoming trapped inside the ship as it filled up with water. Many were unable to find their way in the darkness after the ship lost power, while others suffered traumatic injuries as furniture collapsed and were unable to escape as a result.

Credit: Netflix

12 of the Costa Concordia victims were German, aged 38 to 79

  • Gabriele Maria Grube, 52
  • Christina Mathi Ganz, 66, and her husband of 50 years, Norbert Josef Ganz, 66
  • Margrit Schroeter, 60
  • Margarethe Neth, 62
  • Siglinde Stumpf, 66
  • Horst Galle, 66 and his partner Elisabeth Bauer, 79
  • Inge Schall, 72
  • Brunhild Werp, 73 and her husband Josef Werp, 74
  • Egon Hoer, 74

Seven of the victims were Italian, including a dad and young child

  • William Arlotti, 36, and his daughter Dayana Arlotti, five
  • Maria D’Introno, 30
  • Crew member Giuseppe Girolamo, 30, who gave up his place on a lifeboat for a child
  • Giovanni Masia, 85
  • Luisa Antonia Virzì, 49
  • Maria Grazia Trecarichi, 50

Six French people passed away in the Costa Concordia disaster

  • Mylène Litzler, 23
  • Michael Blemand, 25
  • Jean-Pierre Micheaud, 61
  • Jeanne Yvonne Gregoire, 70, and her husband Pierre André Émile Grégoire, 69
  • Francis Servel, 71, drowned while swimming to shore after giving his life jacket to his wife

Two of the victims were American, a husband and wife

  • Barbara Heil, 70, and her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Heil, 69

Two crew members from Peru died while trying to save people

  • Tomás Alberto Costilla Mendoza, 50
  • Erika Fani Soria Molina, 25

Others were Hungarian, Indian and Spanish

  • Hyngarian ship violinist Sándor Fehér, 38, died after helping children put on life jackets
  • Indian passenger Russel Terence Rebello, 32
  • Spanish passenger Guillermo Gual, 68

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Costa Concordia Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Where Costa Concordia captain Francesco Schettino is now after skipping jail for years

Why Costa Concordia’s Manrico Giampedroni was convicted and how long he spent in jail

Millie Bobby Brown shares how shaving her head for Stranger Things led to years of ‘bullying’

Latest

Exactly what happened to the Costa Concordia ship wreckage after the 2012 disaster

Hayley Soen

Over $2billion was spent on salvaging the wreckage

Ok, here’s exactly what Elicia from Love Island 2026’s job is and what she does on the trains

Hayley Soen

Her salary is £30k, with free train travel

Jude Bellingham dating girlfriend

Everyone wants to know who Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend is, so here’s a look at his dating life

Suchismita Ghosh

He is very private about it

The names, ages and nationalities of all 32 Costa Concordia victims, and how they died

Ellissa Bain

The youngest was a five-year-old child

Exactly how much compensation the Costa Concordia passengers and their families got

Ellissa Bain

The disaster cost the cruise company billions in total

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS organisational management – Oxford scores lowest

Anna Williamson

Birmingham leads the Russell Group for organisational management at 87 per cent – while Oxford scores just 73 per cent, the lowest of any Russell Group university in the National Student Survey 2026

‘Unbelievably unfair’: Ticket ‘glitch’ stops UoY students buying additional graduation tickets

Hannah Rambour

Students were informed via email that they were unable to purchase tickets to their own ceremonies due to the error

Wow, everyone’s saying the same thing about Zendaya’s ‘otherworldly’ Odyssey red carpet looks

Anna Williamson

Once again, her red carpet premiere looks are insane

Ohio pastor ‘astounded’ as he details jarring interactions with 16 rescued kids and their gran

Kieran Galpin

His interactions were so different to what officials have said

Nearly 4,000 humanities jobs lost in a year – here are the Russell Group unis making cuts

Eloise O'Neill

Exeter is cutting 150 humanities jobs despite its own annual report claiming ‘a year of continued financial stability’ – while Nottingham risks leaving the East Midlands with no language degrees

The dad and son who do gay OnlyFans have returned, and somehow the videos are even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

‘The best father I could wish for’

The clock is ticking! Here’s exactly how to save your Snapchat memories before it’s too late

Anna Williamson

This process is a procrastinator’s worst nightmare

The quiet $112k rural home that has now been dubbed Ohio’s ‘House of Horrors’

Hayley Soen

The five-room house was home to the Siders family and their 16 children

5 things guaranteed to happen at graduation

Hannah Auckland

Don’t worry, it’s a rite of passage to violently trip on stage x

University of Edinburgh graduate with rare brain tumour to compete at Commonwealth Games

Phoebe Davies

Archie Goodburn became a campaigner for better support and funding for brain tumour research after his diagnosis in 2024

Maps

Wait! It turns out the world map we all know is completely wrong, and lowkey racist?

Kieran Galpin

The world map being racist was not on my bingo card

Princes Street closure to continue into Edinburgh Fringe after Debenhams fire

Phoebe Davies

The council advised people to expect disruption and allow extra time for their journeys

The three items on new McDonald’s Caesar menu everyone’s totally freaking out about

Ellissa Bain

It sounds so good

Burnt, bitten and bashed by peasants: How every dragon tragically dies in House of the Dragon

Kieran Galpin

I don’t think my heart can take this

Cardiff University pays £700k settling student complaints about strikes and marking delays

Mischa Denney-Richards

Cardiff University received over 1,000 complaints from students