The names, ages and nationalities of all 32 Costa Concordia victims, and how they died

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The new Costa Concordia documentary on Netflix, Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea, misses out details of the 32 victims who sadly died in the tragedy on 13th January, 2012. Here are their names, ages, nationalities and how they died.

32 people lost their lives after the Italian cruise ship crashed into some rocks near Giglio Island, which created a 53-metre gash in the hull. This flooded the engine room and cut off the ship’s power, and the cruise ship slowly filled with water.

The cruise ship’s captain, Francesco Schettino, was convicted of manslaughter, causing a maritime accident, and abandoning ship, and sentenced to 16 years behind bars. The hotel manager Manrico Giampedroni, and five others were also convicted.

Court transcripts reveal that most of the passengers died from asphyxiation by drowning, and at least one passed away from hypothermia after entering the cold water.

Some passengers drowned after becoming trapped inside the ship as it filled up with water. Many were unable to find their way in the darkness after the ship lost power, while others suffered traumatic injuries as furniture collapsed and were unable to escape as a result.

12 of the Costa Concordia victims were German, aged 38 to 79

Gabriele Maria Grube, 52

Christina Mathi Ganz, 66, and her husband of 50 years, Norbert Josef Ganz, 66

Margrit Schroeter, 60

Margarethe Neth, 62

Siglinde Stumpf, 66

Horst Galle, 66 and his partner Elisabeth Bauer, 79

Inge Schall, 72

Brunhild Werp, 73 and her husband Josef Werp, 74

Egon Hoer, 74

Seven of the victims were Italian, including a dad and young child

William Arlotti, 36, and his daughter Dayana Arlotti, five

Maria D’Introno, 30

Crew member Giuseppe Girolamo, 30, who gave up his place on a lifeboat for a child

Giovanni Masia, 85

Luisa Antonia Virzì, 49

Maria Grazia Trecarichi, 50

Six French people passed away in the Costa Concordia disaster