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The clock is ticking! Here’s exactly how to save your Snapchat memories before it’s too late

This process is a procrastinator’s worst nightmare

Anna Williamson | Trends
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Cast your mind back to summer 2025. Festival season, Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend blasting from the radio, an unfortunate amount of KPop Demon Hunters everywhere. And for those who are definitely not still using Snapchat (…), the truly devastating news that Snapchat decided to cap storage of memories to 5GB – and delete the rest if you didn’t take action.

While this is maybe a sign that we should all grow up and delete Snapchat off our phones, people were pretty outraged. And now, time is running out to back up years of Snaps before they’re lost to the social media ether.

Your Snapchat Memories will be deleted if you exceed the 5GB limit

@izzy.eddies

@snapchat pls sort urselves out you used to be for the real ones 😔 #snapchat #subscriptions

♬ original sound – izzy

The app announced last year that, following a 12-month grace period, they would be capping the storage limit for its Memories feature. Even worse, any Memories beyond this 5GB cap will now be deleted in just a couple of months – bad news for anyone who had an unfortunate dog filter addiction in 2016 (you know who you are).

There is, of course, an obvious solution to this: A Snapchat+ subscription. But for those of us who are a) broke and b) refuse to deal with the embarrassment of having Snapchat+, there are some alternative methods to save those precious memories of you drunk at a house party 10 years ago.

Here’s how to save your Memories to your photos

via Unsplash

It is possible to just save your Memories straight to your camera roll, with the caveat that you can only do up to 100 Snaps at a time.

Tap the “Select” button at the top and then choose as many pics as necessary. From there, simply export to your camera roll. Easy peasy, but not so great if you have a decade’s worth of Memories.

There is a loophole in app settings

It’s actually pretty simple to export your memories in your Snapchat settings.

  • Access your Snap settings by clicking on your profile, and then the cog wheel in the top right corner.
  • Scroll down to the privacy control section, then click “My data”.
  • From here, select the “Export your Memories” option.
  • Once you click on the “Request only Memories” button, you’ll be asked to pop in your email and the date range you want to export.

It can take a few hours, if not days, to receive a zip file of your Memories to your email, but then you’re good to go. Only problem: Your Memories are now completely scrambled, with filters, text and overlays all split up. Not ideal.

Some people are using external apps like SnapEasy

@snap.easy

Are you ok with losing your Snapchat memories? I’m not! #snapchat #snapchatmemories #export #help #snapmemories

♬ Club Penguin Pizza Parlor – Cozy Penguin

A new app has gone pretty viral on TikTok offering to help people sort these messy zip files. For $9.99, SnapEasy will sort through your Memories, restoring them to their original condition. Spenny, yes, but certainly cheaper and less humbling than a Snapchat+ membership. Thank god our beautiful Memories won’t lose their “nrs x” captions!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash

More on: Social Media Technology Trends
Anna Williamson | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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