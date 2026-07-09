The Tab
iPhone button

Um, this sneaky iPhone button lets you stop people from being able to snoop on your phone

This is such a hack?!

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

People are only just finding out there’s a secret iPhone button that can allow you to stop people from being able to snoop around on your phone. I’m not going to ask any questions about why you might need this feature, that’s none of my business, but I am going to tell you that yes, it does exist.

iPhone hack: When you give someone your phone and you want them to stay just in that app, and to make sure they can’t go through your phone,” one person said, sharing the feature. Another added: “Why didn’t anyone tell me about this feature before? Ever since I discovered this feature on my iPhone, I’ve been growing more and more attached to it—it’s impossible to put it down now.” 

Ok, now I need to know more.

What is the sneaky iPhone button and how do you use it?

Look, the main purpose of the button is not to stop unwanted snooping. It was actually designed as a sort of child lock, so parents can give their children their phones, and not worry about where they might end up. But, it now has a use for everyone, not just parents. It’s called the Guided Access feature.

With it, you can limit access to one single app. So, when you hand your phone over to someone to look at something, they can’t then go looking elsewhere.

You need to set it up before you can use it. Go to settings, tap accessibility, then tap Guided Access and turn it on. You can then set up the way you want to turn off a “guided access session” i.e. get your phone back to normal. This is with something such as a passcode, or Face ID. When you enter these, your phone becomes free once again.

Then, if you want to start a Guided Access session, you just ask Siri to do so, or use the button that should now be on your control centre. For some people it appears as a padlock in a circle, for others it’s a padlock in a square. It looks quite similar to the portrait orientation lock button.

There are loads of other ways you can customise this feature, and add other restrictions, but that’s the real basics!

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Apple iPhone Technology Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

contact colours on WhatsApp

There are four contact colours on WhatsApp and people are losing it over what they each mean

iPhone camera hole

You see that tiny hole by your iPhone camera? It has an important job I bet you didn’t know

The clever difference between sliding and clicking to answer a call on your iPhone

Latest
anne hathaway The Dark Knight Rises

Anne Hathaway explains she spent a week prepping for the wrong role in The Dark Knight Rises

Alisa Pasha

The actor spent was reading scripts for the wrong Batman villain

Peppa Pig vs Clairo? Explaining the bizarre pop feud that dragged Charli XCX and PinkPantheress

Alisa Pasha

Yes, a cartoon pig has beef (or should I say pork) with an indie pop icon

Historic Edinburgh building left damaged after major fire rips through Princes Street

Samah Tabba

The top two floors of the old Debenhams building will have to be demolished

misunderstood Jasmine Love Island why

Sorry, not sorry! Everyone’s completely misunderstood Jasmine on Love Island, and here’s why

Suchismita Ghosh

I don’t think she deserves half the hate she gets

Open letter accuses University of St Andrews of ‘redirection and delay’ in Israel divestment

Cyrus Tahbaz

The open letter rejected claims the delay was the fault of the student delegation

The age gaps of the Love Island 2026 couples prove who will actually last on the outside

Ellissa Bain

Kavan and Jasmine’s is huge

cases similar to 16 children rescue Ohio

The Siders family story is awful, but these similar cases prove it’s more common than we think

Suchismita Ghosh

They also went unnoticed for years

iPhone button

Um, this sneaky iPhone button lets you stop people from being able to snoop on your phone

Hayley Soen

This is such a hack?!

Huntingdon train stabbing suspect denies all charges, including 10 counts of attempted murder

Samah Tabba

He faces 21 charges in total

There’s one sad thing holding Lorenzo back from Jasmine on Love Island, and it’s not Kavan

Kieran Galpin

Make. It. Happen.

Love Island just had one of its most complained about weeks in history – with six Islanders named

Hayley Soen

Hundreds and hundreds have complained – this is what they said

James Watt rinses Georgia Toffolo for not contributing financially and it’s insufferable

Ellissa Bain

Here we go again

Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer fights DNA evidence as court hears death penalty case

Alisa Pasha

Prosecutors are trying to argue there is enough evidence to move the case to trial

Elizabeth Siders brother details Ohio family

‘Nothing is true’: Elizabeth Siders’ brother shares more details about the family in new posts

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My sister and her husband really did do their best’

The Dolan Twins just dropped a surprise YouTube video – so here’s why it’s been five years

Samah Tabba

Five years, two engagements, one marriage, and a jewellery heist later…

‘Obituary pending’: The eerie final things influencer posted before rampage ended in his death

Kieran Galpin

‘You motherf**kers have an unhealthy relationship with death’

BTS just sold out Tottenham Hotspur, so why is it their first UK show in seven years?

Samah Tabba

I’m now picturing them all in a military uniform

Emilie Kiser battling ‘mixed emotions’ as she announces pregnancy a year after son’s death

Ellissa Bain

She’s spoken out about navigating this ‘next chapter’

A hopeful update on the 16 children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Ohio home

Hayley Soen

They were taken to hospital after being discovered

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS student voice scores – Oxford lowest at 67.3 per cent

Esther Knowles

Sheffield leads the Russell Group at 84.6 per cent for student voice – while Oxford scores just 67.3 per cent, the lowest of any Russell Group university in the National Student Survey 2026