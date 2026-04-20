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The clever difference between sliding and clicking to answer a call on your iPhone

I’ve always wondered this

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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People are only just finding out why you can both slide and click to answer a phone call on an iPhone, and it makes so much sense. How did I not know this?!

When someone calls you on any iPhone model, you’re given two options. Sometimes, you have to slide an arrow across the screen to answer. Other times, you just have to press the blue button with a tick on it to accept the call.

So, what’s the difference? Here’s a full explanation, and it seems so obvious when you know.

Here’s the difference between sliding and clicking to answer an iPhone phone call

It’s actually really simple, and the option you get just depends on whether your phone is locked or not.

If the iPhone is locked, you get the “slide to answer” option to prevent you from accidentally answering the phone while it’s in your bag or pocket. A button could very easily be clicked by accident, which would be pretty annoying… and embarrassing. We left bum dialling in 2010. Let’s keep it that way.

However, if your phone is unlocked and someone calls you, you’ll just get the blue and red “Accept” and “Decline” buttons instead. You’re actively using your phone at that point and the screen is unlocked in your hand or on a surface nearby, so there’s no risk of accidentally answering the call.

If you don’t like one of the options, then tough, because there’s no way to change your iPhone call answer format. It’s there for a very valid reason, and it makes a lot of sense. Now wait until you find out why there’s space before the zero on a ruler.

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Featured image credit: Apple

More on: Apple iPhone Technology Trends
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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The clever difference between sliding and clicking to answer a call on your iPhone

Ellissa Bain

I’ve always wondered this