Another University of Manchester student speaks out after 30 report sexual harassment

2 hours ago

TW: This article includes mentions of sexual assault.

More Manchester students have come forward with claims they’ve been sexually harassed during late night phone calls.

At least 30 students from the School of Medical Sciences had been targeted over the phone by anonymous men “screaming gender-based slurs” as well as other threatening comments.

One University of Manchester student, Charlotte, has now requested a formal review of sexism and gender-based harassment within The School of Medical Sciences.

The open letter was supported by 30 students who had also been targeted anonymously over the phone, the BBC revealed.

Now, another student has come forward and has described how a male caller made sexually inappropriate comments to her over the phone.

On another call, she was told to kill herself after telling the caller to leave her alone, describing it as a “frightening experience.”

Other students have revealed they received calls from men “telling them they are being watched, asking them to perform sexual favours or indeed screaming gender-based slurs.”

Charlotte waived her right to anonymity in her case with the BBC.

She said: “I was sexually harassed over the phone and this has been happening to women for a number of years.

“As we’ve gained more traction, the allegations get worse every time.

“This is men saying that they’ve got our details from hospital systems, saying they’ve seen us around campus.”

Over 1,000 people have signed the open letter, with the university launching a formal investigation into the allegations.

A spokesperson from the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health, said that the issues were being treated with “utmost seriousness.”

So far, none of the cases taken to Greater Manchester Police have passed the threshold for criminal investigation.

The University of Manchester, School of Medical Sciences and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

If you are a University of Manchester student seeking support, you can access 24/7 wellbeing services through the university and the Students’ Union. You may also contact the Muslim Chaplain, Mohammed Ullah, at [email protected], or reach the Multi-faith Chaplaincy team. Immediate help on campus is available via the SafeZone app or by calling Campus Support and Security on 0161 306 9966.

If you are a Manchester Metropolitan University student seeking support, you can access wellbeing and counselling services through the University’s Student Support team. The University’s Chaplaincy and multi-faith services are also available. Immediate support on campus can be accessed through Campus Security.

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