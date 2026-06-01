University of Manchester student reports sexual harassment during medicine degree

Charlotte’s open letter to the university has received over 1,000 signatures

6 hours ago

TW: This article includes mentions of sexual assault.

An undergraduate student at the University of Manchester has reported years of sexual harassment during while studying medicine, in an open letter supported by 30 other female students.

24-year-old Charlotte has requested a formal review of sexism and gender-based harassment within the School of Medical sciences.

She has been a student at Manchester for six years, where she claims she has been repeatedly targeted anonymously over the phone.

Multiple other female students have come forward with similar abuse reports, with some students receiving early-morning calls from men “telling them they are been watched, asking them to perform sexual favours or indeed screaming gender-based slurs.”

Charlotte’s letter has over 1,000 signatures. She said the issues it concerns “have been affecting women in our medical school since, at current estimate, 2023.”

A spokesman for the university has said the allegations are being treated “with the utmost seriousness.”

Charlotte waived her right to anonymity to speak about her case with the BBC, and said 15 women had contributed to her police report, with a further 15 coming forward following the open letter.

She said: “I was sexually harassed over the phone and this has been happening to women for a number of years.”

“As we’ve gained more traction, the allegations get worse every time.

“This is men saying that they’ve got our details from hospital systems, saying they’ve seen us around campus.”

Some women have reported in-person harassment during their hospital placements.

A former student, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was assaulted by a consultant surgeon while on placement.

She was told to keep quiet, and that it would be the word of a student against that of a world-renowned expert if she was to report the assault.

Charlotte said: “There’s a woman like me at every university and I think there has been for well over a decade and there should be a change.”

“This is just unacceptable and it always has been.”

The British Medical Association has been made aware of these reports, saying: “These incidents are appalling and have no place in medical school or education.”

“This deplorable behaviour violates the rights of thousands of medical students to be safe, secure and supported whilst training to become doctors.”

A recent report by the BMA revealed 84 per cent of those asked believed sexism was a problem in medical education.

It comes after the Office for Students conducted a survey finding thousands of students reported being victims of sexual violence and harassment.

The university’s vice-president and dean of the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health, Professor Ashley Blom, said: “The issues raised are deeply concerning, and we are treating them with the utmost seriousness.

“No member of our community should ever experience behaviour that makes them feel unsafe, intimidated or harassed.

“Our immediate priority is supporting the students affected.

“We have launched a formal investigation into the specific allegations raised, and we are also undertaking a wider review of the cultural and systemic issues identified.

“We will continue to take whatever action is necessary to address the issues identified and deliver meaningful, lasting change.”

The University of Manchester, School of Medical Sciences and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

If you are a University of Manchester student seeking support, you can access 24/7 wellbeing services through the university and the Students’ Union. You may also contact the Muslim Chaplain, Mohammed Ullah, at [email protected], or reach the Multi-faith Chaplaincy team. Immediate help on campus is available via the SafeZone app or by calling Campus Support and Security on 0161 306 9966.

If you are a Manchester Metropolitan University student seeking support, you can access wellbeing and counselling services through the University’s Student Support team. The University’s Chaplaincy and multi-faith services are also available. Immediate support on campus can be accessed through Campus Security.

Featured image via Unsplash