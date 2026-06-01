We just found Dua Lipa’s eye-watering £430k wedding necklace and it’s a work of art

9 hours ago

Dua Lipa just got married to actor Callum Turner at an adorable small ceremony in London, and she wore a necklace that costs a whopping £430k.

The pair legally tied the knot at the Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by just eight of their closest family and friends, before jetting off to Sicily, Italy, on Thursday for a lavish three-day wedding. She wore a Schiaparelli bespoke couture ivory blazer and matching skirt, and paired the look with a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones and Louboutin heels.

But the most expensive part of her outfit by far was the necklace, the Bulgari Diamond Serpenti Necklace in 18kt White Gold, which is on sale for an eye-watering £429,992. It’s shaped like a snake and covered in approximately 75.50 carats of diamonds. Even just the eyes of the snake alone are two 0.95-carat pear-shaped diamonds.

The Serpenti is one of Bulgari’s most famous and iconic pieces of jewellery, and there are loads of different versions starting from a staggering £58k, but the one the singer wore is the very top of the range. It’s not even available to buy on the Bulgari website and looks like it’s a collector’s item, because the only place it’s listed is a luxury online marketplace called 1stDibs.

“In a tribute to its spirit animal, Bulgari captures the power of seduction in this Serpenti Diamond High Jewellery necklace, camouflaging sensuality and temptation with a hypnotic design,” the description says. “Sophisticated and glamorous, this jewel coils around the neck, striking with the precious beauty of the scales and with the distinctive sinuosity of the snake.

“The necklace’s structure is a testament to both engineering prowess and artistic finesse. Crafted from gleaming white gold, the serpent’s body forms a highly flexible and graceful construction, expertly designed to drape elegantly around the wearer’s neck.”

@eduhnoteeda bus stopped in front of marylebone town hall right before dua lip and callum turner walked out of their civil wedding 🥹🥹🥹🥹 #dualipa ♬ Style (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

If this was just the legal courthouse wedding, what’s she going to wear in Sicily? I can’t wait.

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Featured image credit: 1stDibs and C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock