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Meaning red pins Oscars 2026

Real meaning behind the red pins celebrities were wearing on the Oscars 2026 red carpet

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran wore one

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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The 98th Academy Awards have just taken place, and people watching the red carpet noticed loads of celebrities at the Oscars 2026 were wearing the same red pin with a white dove on it.

Actors and filmmakers often use awards shows to make political statements. In the past, for example, stars wore pins linked to the Time’s Up movement during the Academy Awards. But this year, the red pins were connected to a campaign called Artists4Ceasefire.

So, what did the red pins worn at the Oscars 2026 actually mean?

The red pins are linked to Artists4Ceasefire, a collective of actors, filmmakers and musicians who are calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel–Palestine conflict, the release of hostages, and more humanitarian aid for civilians. The design features a white dove, which is widely seen as a symbol of peace.

Several celebrities on the red carpet wore the badge to show their support for the campaign. Charithra Chandran was photographed wearing the red Artists4Ceasefire pin. Speaking about the pin, she told USA Today, “The idea of children and people dying is not something that I can accept or tolerate. And I have been blessed with a platform and I want to be able to use it in any way that I can to advocate for a better world.”

Actors Saja Kilani and Amer Hlehel also wore the pin. They star in the Oscar-nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab. It tells the real story of a six-year-old Palestinian girl who died in Gaza after becoming trapped in a car following an attack.

Speaking on the red carpet, Kilani explained, “This pin is a collaboration with an artist, Shepard Fairey. It’s Artists4Ceasefire, and we’re demanding a permanent ceasefire.”

She added that violence and displacement were still continuing. And the message behind the pin was to highlight that reality.

The collective actually includes more than 500 artists and creatives across film and music. Some of the biggest names who have signed the statement include Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield, and Bradley Cooper.

Musicians such as Billie Eilish, Zayn Malik, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa have also supported the campaign.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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