Inside the most expensive Oscars goodie bag yet, where one facial is a stonking $25,000!

Some of the items are really odd

4 hours ago

The Oscars, arguably the top dog of awards season, are back, and with it, countless viral moments, stunning outfits, and a goodie bag that makes you feel poor as hell.

It’s nice to live vicariously through celebrities, after all, most of us will never be able to stay in an 18-bed mansion or own a pen that’s worth a month’s rent.

Each year, Distinctive Assets puts together an array of items, getaways, food and beauty treatments for the Oscar nominees. It’s become known as the “everybody wins” bag.

“Our extraordinary nominee gifts are in no way based on need,” Distinctive Assets co-founder Lash Fary said. “We are acknowledging these amazing nominees while elevating and showcasing small businesses, minority‑owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back at a time when everyone can use a little more fun and frivolity.”

Over the years, the bags have steadily increased in value. Back in 1999, it was worth just $16k, but if you fast-forward to 2025, celebs were walking away with items totalling $216,000.

The 2026 Oscars goodie bag is even bigger, worth a staggering $350,000, so let’s take a look.

There are some pretty lavish getaways in the 2026 Oscars goodie bags

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Distinctive Assets (@swagassets)

While celebs don’t necessarily require swanky holiday gifts, with the likes of Timothée Chalamet worth $25 million, this year, there are some stellar options available.

A super‑villa experience in Ibiza for up to 16 guests from Can Nemo ($65k)

A luxury Costa Rican villa stay from Essence of Dreams ($30k)

A luxury Arctic villa with Northern Lights viewing and a private chef

A seven-day wellness retreat in Southern California

Ten-day wellness reset at Michelin-recognised resort in Sri Lanka

An all-inclusive getaway for up to 10 guests in Switzerland ($50k)

The beauty treatments are to die for

Being a movie star requires a lot of upkeep, and it’s usually exceedingly expensive in cases like the vampire facial. This year’s prizes are just as spenny.

Sculpt & Lift facial experience AND skincare products from Danucera

Watermelon Glow toner and Korean toner pads from Glow Recipe

Three-piece Swiss luxury skincare set from INSTYTUTUM

Invisible SPF sunscreen primer from Supergoop!

Facials and massages from DESUAR Spa ($400)

Facial rejuvenation from Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich ($25k)

ArtLipo liposuction ($25k)

Personalised porcelain restoration and smile makeover ($1,300)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Distinctive Assets (@swagassets)

For the fashion girlies (and guys)

Oscar nominees will also get an array of fashion and accessory items.

Laagam Ivy Handbag ($340)

Ode Hobo Bag ($130)

Two suitcases from Asia Luggage

Nere, Samsonite, GAP, and Stori luggage sets ($220–$999)

Body-supportive underwear from HUHA

Luxury interior design package from CBespoke ($100k)

Clothing from Saba, Sportscraft, Forcast, Oxford, New Era, and Mitchell & Ness ($25–$499)

Michael Hill diamond ring ($1,299)

16k Gold Plated Rings from Kaily, Violett, Virginia ($29.99)

Daniel Wellington Classic Lumine ring ($99)

Sunglasses from Paradigm, Liu Jo, and Karl Lagerfeld ($72-$212)

Some of the items are very random

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Distinctive Assets (@swagassets)

Then there’s the best category: The miscellaneous items. They’re always slightly random, but proboably more exciting to a celeb who can afford most things on this list by themselves.

Luxury shower head from GROHE

Fully custom prenuptial agreement ($600)

Cannabis pre-rolls from Dogwalkers

Luxury cannabis gift set

THC/CBD drink packets from Cann Social Tonics

High-potency cannabis from RYTHM

Alcohol-free THC margaritas

Gold-plated crypto wallet ($49)

Limited-edition fountain pen ($245)

The Blonde, the Ferrari, and the Kwan by Mitch Gould ($39)

Luxury tea tasting assortment

Dark chocolate pretzels with edible gold crystals

Dark chocolate coconut almond bites

Freeze-dried fruit covered in white and dark chocolate

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Fernando Allende/Broadimage/Shutterstock and Distinctive Assets