Backstage fights and security concerns: The juicy 2026 Oscars moments that didn’t air on TV

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The crowning jewel of awards season, The Oscars, is over, with the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Amy Madigan, and Jessie Buckley all walking away with a shiny new trophy in 2026.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 2026 Academy Awards were iconic. Sinners predictably won big, as did Weapons, Hamnet, and KPop Demon Hunters.

Though the actual ceremony was juicy enough, what went on behind the scenes was even better.

Teyana Taylor got in a fight backstage

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

In a video circling social media, Teyana Taylor was trying to walk backstage at the Dolby Theatre when she was “shoved” in the corridor.

“You’re a man putting his hands on a female,” she scathed at an unidentified man. “You’re very rude. You’re very rude. You’re very rude.”

According to TMZ, it was a security guard who tried to stop Teyana. Apparently, he even asked her to apologise after shoving her and another woman.

There were security concerns

In a moment that didn’t air on the broadcast, Oscars host Conan O’Brien joked about security concerns arising because of Timothée Chalamet’s comments about ballet and opera.

“Security is very tight. There’s concern about attacks from both the ballet and opera worlds,” he laughed.

Jokes aside, there were very real security concerns about the night. Amidst the ongoing conflict in Iran, the award show was allegedly “on heightened alert” for any military action. Though the exact measures were not revealed for obvious reasons, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force was also monitoring social media for threats.

EJAE did actually finish her speech

#Oscars face backlash for cutting off the ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ songwriting team during their speech after making history with their Original Song win. pic.twitter.com/69nkXS5H0U — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2026

Twitter was up in arms on Sunday when the crew of KPop Demon Hunters was cut short during their speech. EJAE was able to start, but the orchestra cut the rest of the songwriters off.

Backstage, writer Yuhan was finally able to thank “our families, and 24, and our fellow IDO members,” calling it “an incredible honour.”

Hudson Williams’ girlfriend made her red carpet debut

Hudson Williams and his girlfriend look stunning on the Vanity Fair #Oscars party red carpet (via vanityfair) pic.twitter.com/WxT36vNJqs — Hudson Williams Updates (@hudsonwupdates) March 16, 2026

After months of speculation and rumours, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams hard-launched his girlfriend back in Feb. She made her red-carpet debut at The Oscars and was a complete natural.

The reason Chloe Zhao wore a veil to the 2026 Oscars

Chloé Zhao says she’s “not surprised” that the #Buffy reboot was canceled at Hulu. The CNN & Variety Red Carpet Afterparty is now live on the CNN app and YouTube. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BxGA31LpPl — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

Following the brutal cancellation of the Buffy reboot, which was to be helmed by Chloe Zhao, people spotted her wearing a funeral-style veil at the Oscars. People assumed she was mourning the show, but it was actually a reference to Hamnet, she confirmed on the red carpet.

Michael B. Jordan celebrated his 2026 Oscars win

Michael B. Jordan went to In-N-Out after the #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/L6vJqf1NNc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 16, 2026

After winning Best Actor for his dual roles of Smoke and Stack in Sinners, Michael B. Jordan celebrated his win at a fast food resturant. He stood in In-N-Out with his trophy as people cheered.

Iconic.

Pedro Pascal destroyed his s*x symbol status

Pedro Pascal debuts shaven look at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pG9bU7cNiA — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 15, 2026

After years of being thirsted after, Pedro Pascal single-handedly wrecked his status as a s*x symbol. He shaved off his moustache, and Twitter is NOT happy.

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