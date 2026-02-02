The Tab
Heated Rivalry’s Hudson just hard launched his GF with his BF, and the internet is not coping

‘Only Hudson Williams could have a boyfriend and a girlfriend’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

After weeks of speculation and rampant parasocial relationships taking over Twitter, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams seemingly “hard launched” his tattoo artist girlfriend on Instagram – with some help from his on-screen boyf, Connor Storrie.

Following the abject filth that was Heated Rivalry, the internet became obsessed with the sexualities of its leading stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. Countless relationship theories were born, including Connor’s so-called romance with François Arnaud.

Amidst all that came reports of Hudson hiding a “secret girlfriend” from people in a bid to avoid being branded a queerbaiter. Celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi exposed it, revealing his alleged girlfriend as the tattoo artist who gave him and Connor their “s*x sells” ink.

“You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you, Deuxmoi,” he responded at the time.

People quickly clocked that he didn’t deny having a girlfriend.

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams posted a picture of the alleged girlfriend on Insta

In an Instagram carousel that has since been picked apart by the armchair detectives on Twitter, Hudson shared an array of pictures from Venice. Among the pictures was a selfie with Katelyn, his tattoo artist and girlfriend. According to other reports, Katelyn used to feature quite a bit on Hudson’s Instagram before Heated Rivalry took his follower count to a whopping 3.1 million. Little else is currently known about her.

In the final slide of the carousel, sparking jokey accusations of being a “greedy bisexual”, a video showed Connor Storrie and Katelyn sharing an ice cream sundae. Hudson and Connor have always said they’re just really good friends, but it definitely had the “we saw you from across the room” energy.

As you can proboably guess, the internet set itself on fire after the picture and video dropped. To say people are being a bit dramatic might be an understatement, but it’s very on brand for Heated Rivalry viewers.

“I am Hudson Williams. I have a girlfriend. I have a boyfriend. I am living this life on my own terms,” one person wrote.

In a comment actually liked by Hudson himself, another said: “HIS GF & HIS BF.”

“Look at me I’m Hudson Williams I have a huge career ahead of me im sexy as f**k I’m talented my girlfriend is drop dead gorgeous and also talented and my best friend is Connor Storrie. F**k you,” another wrote.

Yeah, people are being totally normal about this whole thing.

Featured image credit: Hudson Williams/Instagram and HBO

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Uni of York students say high laundry costs are forcing them to choose between food and clean clothes

Shannon Downing

York SU says washing and drying at the university costs £5.10 per load

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

The Traitors’ producer reveals brutal ‘psychological tests’ applicants are put through

Hebe Hancock

I don’t think I’d pass

Liverpool John Moores lecturer left ‘unable to sleep’ after racist abuse from Airbnb guest

Grace Ellen

Baoxiu Qi was racially profiled by her guest after they were denied a refund

The real reason Sophie ‘refuses’ Benedict’s ‘mistress’ offer in Bridgerton is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

I feel so bad for her

