Heated Rivalry’s Hudson just hard launched his GF with his BF, and the internet is not coping

After weeks of speculation and rampant parasocial relationships taking over Twitter, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams seemingly “hard launched” his tattoo artist girlfriend on Instagram – with some help from his on-screen boyf, Connor Storrie.

Following the abject filth that was Heated Rivalry, the internet became obsessed with the sexualities of its leading stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. Countless relationship theories were born, including Connor’s so-called romance with François Arnaud.

Amidst all that came reports of Hudson hiding a “secret girlfriend” from people in a bid to avoid being branded a queerbaiter. Celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi exposed it, revealing his alleged girlfriend as the tattoo artist who gave him and Connor their “s*x sells” ink.

“You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you, Deuxmoi,” he responded at the time.

People quickly clocked that he didn’t deny having a girlfriend.

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams posted a picture of the alleged girlfriend on Insta

hudson williams be like pic.twitter.com/s68omt6dwY — nala ‎gao 🍂🏒 (@heartswilgao) January 31, 2026

In an Instagram carousel that has since been picked apart by the armchair detectives on Twitter, Hudson shared an array of pictures from Venice. Among the pictures was a selfie with Katelyn, his tattoo artist and girlfriend. According to other reports, Katelyn used to feature quite a bit on Hudson’s Instagram before Heated Rivalry took his follower count to a whopping 3.1 million. Little else is currently known about her.

In the final slide of the carousel, sparking jokey accusations of being a “greedy bisexual”, a video showed Connor Storrie and Katelyn sharing an ice cream sundae. Hudson and Connor have always said they’re just really good friends, but it definitely had the “we saw you from across the room” energy.

i am hudson williams i have a girlfriend i have a boyfriend i am living this life on my own terms pic.twitter.com/wWaBYcj3eS — hudson manager (@hudsbians) January 31, 2026

As you can proboably guess, the internet set itself on fire after the picture and video dropped. To say people are being a bit dramatic might be an understatement, but it’s very on brand for Heated Rivalry viewers.

“I am Hudson Williams. I have a girlfriend. I have a boyfriend. I am living this life on my own terms,” one person wrote.

In a comment actually liked by Hudson himself, another said: “HIS GF & HIS BF.”

Hudson Williams finally posting his Girlfriend I’m crying 💀 pic.twitter.com/VUpUGOd4rj — NO FACE 🙂‍↔️ (@INS0MNlATlC) January 31, 2026

“Look at me I’m Hudson Williams I have a huge career ahead of me im sexy as f**k I’m talented my girlfriend is drop dead gorgeous and also talented and my best friend is Connor Storrie. F**k you,” another wrote.

Yeah, people are being totally normal about this whole thing.

