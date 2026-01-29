Here’s why Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie won’t attend events together

Before this, they were together all the time

People absolutely love Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, but they are avoiding events together, and there’s a very good reason why.

Hudson and Connor’s chemistry is wild, their friendship is super close, and they’re always really affectionate in interviews and behind-the-scenes clips. People basically got used to seeing them side by side all the time.

But recently, they haven’t really been spotted together at big events. For example, Connor was seen out at Saint Laurent’s Autumn/Winter 2026 show with François Arnaud during fashion week, but Hudson wasn’t there. And that’s kind of become a pattern. Different events, different places, different appearances.

So… what’s actually going on?

Talking about his relationship with Connor and how they’ve handled the hype around them both, Hudson explained everything in an interview with Wonderland magazine.

He said, “It’s been really nice, because Connor and I are aligned. We want to be different artists, we don’t want to be the Olsen twins. We want to be Connor and Hudson, with different filmographies and different deals.”

Then he went even deeper and explained how they see their relationship versus their characters. He said, “As much as we love each other, our friendship doesn’t need to be public. Jacob [Tierney] has that quote: ‘Shane and Ilya are for the public. Connor and Hudson are for themselves.’ And that’s how we feel.”

So, Shane and Ilya belong to the fandom. But Connor and Hudson are just theirs. I’m crying!

Hudson also explained that people constantly want to see them together in public, especially at events. He said, “People want to see us front row together all the time, but we actively avoid that, because it starts to feel like branding. If you’re always seen together, you become attached at the hip.”

He even explained how they literally plan not to overlap at events. “I FaceTime him whenever I’m free. But if we’re offered the same fashion shows, we’re like, ‘Which one are you going to? Okay, I’ll go to a different one,’” he said.

“We’re stubborn, selfish artists who want to be our own people. We’re like, ‘I love you. I don’t want to do everything with you.’”

So, they’re still best friends who talk all the time and still love each other. It’s just that they’re choosing not to make their friendship a public brand or a package deal. And I think that’s fair.

