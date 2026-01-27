Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams addresses love for Connor Storrie and why he shows it physically

4 hours ago

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have become best friends and are constantly seen expressing their love for each other physically, and now Hudson has explained exactly why he’s not stopping anytime soon.

One of the best things to come out of Heated Rivalry is Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie’s genuinely wholesome friendship. Because of how close they are, loads of people started speculating whether they were dating in real life. The rumours went wild online, but both of them have already shut that down and addressed their dating lives.

Now, Hudson has spoken more openly about why people keep misunderstanding their “touchy-feely” bond, and why he’s fed up with it. He’s tired of people assuming that physical affection between two men has to be sexual.

‘I’m always going to just physically express my love’

Hudson Williams talked about his friendship with Connor Storrie on Radio Andy (SiriusXM). "Connor is an awful texter, so not great. We just FaceTime or call each other randomly and consistently, and that's been my stability through this. Having my best friend who is in the same… pic.twitter.com/o1iE1StROu — Connor Storrie Updates (@connorstupdates) January 8, 2026

Speaking on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy show, Hudson explained how frustrating it is that platonic male friendships aren’t allowed to just be affectionate without being sexualised.

“I feel taboos around just exploring physical intimacy with just people you admire and love without people, especially in western culture, of like, ‘Oh, they’re f*cking, they’re doing this,’” he said. “And so, I just was always frustrated by these kind of notions.”

When it comes to Connor specifically, Hudson was even more direct. “And especially with Connor, who I love dearly, it was something I was always kind of adamant that no matter what people think or want to infer, like, I’m always going to just physically express my love,” he said.

He also added, “I feel like if you’re still biased or jaded or uncomfortable with expressing physical love for people in 2025, you got to f*cking, just, you know, get over yourself.”

Hudson also spoke about how important Connor is to him, especially with how intense fame has become since Heated Rivalry.

“We just FaceTime or call each other randomly and consistently, and that’s been my stability through this,” he said. “Having my best friend who is in the same position I am, and dealing with [this all].”

