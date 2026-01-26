Inside Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud’s dating life as he shuts down Connor Storrie rumours

5 hours ago

Ever since Heated Rivalry exploded, people haven’t just been obsessed with the characters; they’ve been just as obsessed with the actors’ real dating lives, and right now, loads of attention is on François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter.

People are desperate to know who François Arnaud is actually dating. Between rumours, airport photos, interviews, and viral clips, his dating life has somehow become a full internet storyline.

Back in 2020, François publicly came out as bisexual on Instagram in honour of Bi Visibility Day. According to PEOPLE, he explained how hard it was to constantly let people assume he was straight and how silence just made bisexual men invisible. He ended his message by saying he has “always considered myself bisexual” and made it clear he wasn’t confused, ashamed, or trying to fit into a label. He was just being honest about who he is.

Who has he been linked to before?

Over the years, François has been romantically linked to a few people. He previously dated actresses such as Holliday Grainger, Evelyne Brochu, and Sarah Gadon. But more recently, he was in a relationship with actor Marc Bendavid.

They first got together in May 2022 and even celebrated their one-year anniversary the following year. However, it’s now unclear if they’re still together. François has deleted photos of Marc from his Instagram, and neither of them has publicly confirmed anything since. So, his relationship status is very low-key right now.

Then the Connor Storrie dating rumours happened

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francois Arnaud (@francoisarnaud)

After Heated Rivalry came out, François was suddenly linked to co-star Connor Storrie. According to Page Six, the rumours started after the two were photographed together at JFK Airport, and everyone ran with it. Fast.

But instead of excitement, it actually caused backlash. Some people were upset about the age gap, while others were angry because they wanted Connor to be with Hudson Williams instead, which is… very problematic as well.

Things got so intense that François ended up addressing the backlash directly. Speaking to the Toronto Star, he said, “In general, fans have been incredibly positive and respectful. For the ones that aren’t, I think it’s a lot of younger fans who don’t really understand the difference between reality and fiction.”

Things went viral again when François appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Andy asked him straight up, “Are you single these days?”

François replied harshly, saying, “None of your f*cking business.”

So, even though he’s been open about his sexuality and honest about his past relationships, he’s made it very clear that he doesn’t owe anyone details about his current dating life.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.