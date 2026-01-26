The Tab
Inside Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud’s dating life as he shuts down Connor Storrie rumours

He publicly came out as bisexual in 2020

Ever since Heated Rivalry exploded, people haven’t just been obsessed with the characters; they’ve been just as obsessed with the actors’ real dating lives, and right now, loads of attention is on François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter.

People are desperate to know who François Arnaud is actually dating. Between rumours, airport photos, interviews, and viral clips, his dating life has somehow become a full internet storyline.

Back in 2020, François publicly came out as bisexual on Instagram in honour of Bi Visibility Day. According to PEOPLE, he explained how hard it was to constantly let people assume he was straight and how silence just made bisexual men invisible. He ended his message by saying he has “always considered myself bisexual” and made it clear he wasn’t confused, ashamed, or trying to fit into a label. He was just being honest about who he is.

Who has he been linked to before?

Over the years, François has been romantically linked to a few people. He previously dated actresses such as Holliday Grainger, Evelyne Brochu, and Sarah Gadon. But more recently, he was in a relationship with actor Marc Bendavid.

They first got together in May 2022 and even celebrated their one-year anniversary the following year. However, it’s now unclear if they’re still together. François has deleted photos of Marc from his Instagram, and neither of them has publicly confirmed anything since. So, his relationship status is very low-key right now.

Then the Connor Storrie dating rumours happened

After Heated Rivalry came out, François was suddenly linked to co-star Connor Storrie. According to Page Six, the rumours started after the two were photographed together at JFK Airport, and everyone ran with it. Fast.

But instead of excitement, it actually caused backlash. Some people were upset about the age gap, while others were angry because they wanted Connor to be with Hudson Williams instead, which is… very problematic as well.

Things got so intense that François ended up addressing the backlash directly. Speaking to the Toronto Star, he said, “In general, fans have been incredibly positive and respectful. For the ones that aren’t, I think it’s a lot of younger fans who don’t really understand the difference between reality and fiction.”

Things went viral again when François appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Andy asked him straight up, “Are you single these days?”

François replied harshly, saying, “None of your f*cking business.”

So, even though he’s been open about his sexuality and honest about his past relationships, he’s made it very clear that he doesn’t owe anyone details about his current dating life.

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause

