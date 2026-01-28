These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

2 hours ago

An old YouTube video of Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie from when he was just 12 years old has resurfaced, and it’s actually the cutest thing ever. Long before he was playing Ilya Rozanov and stealing hearts on TV, Connor was just a kid in Odessa, Texas, with a dream and a camera.

Meet ActorBoy222

So, before fame, before red carpets, and before Heated Rivalry blew up, Connor had a YouTube channel called ActorBoy222. There are only four videos on the channel, all from 2014, and each one is short, simple, and focused on him practising being on camera.

In the first video, young Connor explains exactly why he made the channel.

“This is my first YouTube video,” said 12-year-old Connor. “My username is Actorboy222, but if you don’t know why that is… it’s because mostly I… I am not out in the public.”

Then he explains the name properly, “The reason why it is Actorboy222 is because I want to be an actor when I grow up, so this is good practice.”

His first video might have been a little awkward, because he was visibly nervous, but the other videos are hilariously spot on. I mean, all four videos are worth watching if you really want to know how his acting journey actually started.

As soon as the clips started going viral, people couldn’t get enough. They were sharing them everywhere, celebrating the fact that Connor literally achieved the exact dream he talked about as a kid.

One person wrote, “Oh my god, Connor is so cute! And now he’s living the dream of being an actor.”

Another pointed out how little he’s actually changed, “I’m beyond flabbergasted to see lil Connor. idk why his mannerisms are still the same. he has not changed.”

Well, they’re right. It’s the same energy, same confidence, same vibe, just with more fame now.

Connor’s reaction is actually really emotional

Okay, so while the internet is having a cute meltdown, Connor’s response to all of this has been surprisingly deep and mature.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he admitted it felt strange seeing the videos go viral and that he even thought about deleting them. But then he realised something important, “Honestly, it felt like the end of a sort of self-acceptance ritual.” Instead of deleting them, he chose to leave them up. “It felt cool to be like, ‘Yep, that was me. And this is me now.’”

In a Variety interview, Connor spoke even more openly about his younger self, and it’s really touching. “I love that little guy, I love him. I used to not like him,” he said.

He also spoke about growing up different in West Texas, “I was this artist, sissy boy in West Texas that didn’t want to play football. I wanted to play pretend and play dress up and disappear into weird worlds and entertain and try to connect with people that way, and that was just not the norm out there.”

He always knew what he wanted

Connor has also been really open about how YouTube wasn’t just for fun, it was part of his plan. In an interview with W magazine, he said, “YouTube was super big at the time, and it was a way to create my own media and practice being in front of the camera. It was a creative outlet.”

He added, “I’ve always wanted to be an actor. I wanted to do it before I even knew it was a job. I was hungry, and I was sure.”

From ActorBoy222 to international star, it’s one of those rare internet moments that feels pure, wholesome, and actually inspiring.

And okay, it’s also just really cute.

