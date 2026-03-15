If you own four out of these nine things, you’re a stereotypical Exeter student

7 hours ago

Every uni has a stereotype. Exeter’s might be the most well-known (and accurate, dare I say). I’ve definitely experienced people from home shouting “rah” in my face as soon as I mention I go to Exeter too many times.

And the worst part is, they’re not even wrong. Somewhere between the gilets, rugby lads, and the surprisingly high number of people who seem to know each other from private school, the stereotype of an Exeter student has taken on a life of its own.

Walk through Forum, and you’ll definitely start noticing a pattern: the same accessories, the same jewellery, even the same hair colours (sorry natural blondes). Does a posh accent count? It makes you wonder if there was a secret starter pack for Exeter students that everyone was made aware of before Freshers’ Week.

From Longchamps to quarter zips, there’s a certain look that seems to follow the stereotypical Exeter student everywhere they go.

So, how many of these Exeter essentials do you actually own? Score just four of these things and congrats, you officially fit the stereotype!

1. Longchamps

The Longchamp tote bag has definitely become a campus staple. Pretty much every Exetah girl has one. I do love the fun colours but I fear only the boring ones circulate campus (give yourself two points if you have navy blue or black, sorry girls). Spare a thought for the backpack girlies.

2. A Pret addiction

Wonder how you blew your budget for the week? It’s probably all gone to Pret sweet treats. Listen, it’s not our fault that Pret is located conveniently right next to the library. It would simply be rude to walk past without buying an iced oat latte to fuel your study sesh.

3. Canterburys and Tom’s Trunks

I can guarantee that every fourth person you see around campus will be wearing one of these trousers, and I couldn’t even tell you why. Paired with a Boston Birkenstock and you’ve got a picture perfect Exeter guy. Let’s be honest, he probably has a mullet too.

4. Hair scrunchies

There’s something noticeable about every Exeter girl with a slick back bun and blonde hair, and the lace scrunchie that’s somehow twice the size of the actual bun. You know the ones I mean. It’s one of those little campus fashion details that ends up everywhere, and, don’t get me wrong, it is cute. Looks effortless and put together.

5. Quarter zips

Honestly, it’s basically an Exeter boys’ uniform. They’re pretty much everywhere: Sports park, lectures (most likely in the business building) and somehow even at TP, tied around shoulders over shirts. The guy wearing it is probably a little arrogant and about as emotionally unavailable as a brick wall.

6. Ralph Lauren jumpers

Now onto the Ralph Lauren jumper epidemic. It’s either the teddy jumper or the American flag jumper (or the Brandy Melville rip-off). There’s also that one girl with the baby pink cable knit who’s constantly telling you she got it second hand. Love that for you, girl.

7. Chunky gold jewellery

If we can’t hear your jewellery before we see you, you’re not doing it the Exetah way. Yes, I’m talking about that girl in your seminar whose bracelets make more noise than her vocal fry.

8. White linen trousers

From campus to EGB, white linens are a classic Exeter student piece. If you wear them with a pair of Adidas Sambas, you’ll be saying “rah” in no time. At that point, all you’re missing is an iced latte and the slightly out-of-breath walk up the hill to forum.

9. A home in Surrey

You say you’re from London, but you’re actually from Surrey, and everyone knows it. Your mum probably drives a 2025 Range Rover, you have no need for a maintenance loan, and you’re paying for uni with daddy’s money. Congrats! You’re officially the same as every student who lived in Holland Hall.

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