If you’ve done these eight things, you’re officially ready to graduate from Exeter Uni

As a final year student with only a few weeks of lessons left of uni (where did the time go?), I can confidently say that I’ve had a wide range of Exeter-specific experiences.

Whether you’re reading this as a first year, compiling a bucket list for the years to come, or a final year student who is in a constant state of reminiscing (me), there are so many unique experiences only Exeter students can relate to.

1. Battling other students on Overheard

From TP tickets to EGB wristbands, you will inevitably have an intense one-to-one about ticket prices. When I was getting a resold EGB ticket last year (pain), I even got to the point of bargaining banana bread for the tickets. You gotta do what you gotta do.

2. 7-7.30pm club entry

While students at other unis haven’t even started pre-ing yet, Exeter students are already six shots down in the club. As much as I appreciate an early night’s sleep, I’ll forever find the early tickets ridiculous – going to the club in Exeter is basically a full work shift x

3. Slowly morphing into the ‘Exetah’ stereotype

I know many of us arrived to Exeter telling ourselves we weren’t like the other girls. Now in my final year, I can safely say that – whether intentionally or not – you will slowly morph into the “Exetah” stereotype. It happens to the best of us, so you might as well embrace the Uggs, linens, and Ralph Lauren jumpers.

4. Loving or hating Efes

Ah, the beloved Efes. Every Exeter student has had, or at least been to, Efes at least once. While most people seem to love a cheeky chicken box after a long eight-hour TP night out, I’m one of those who just isn’t much of a fan… oops! Still, it’s a rite of passage to try it at least once.

5. Crying in the Law Library

It gets to that point in deadline season when you’re on the verge of burnout and the Law Lib lights suddenly feel just a bit too white. As soon as you know it, your laptop screen begins to look blurry through the tears and you decide to just leave and try again tomorrow x

6. Taking the train to Exmouth whenever there’s a glimpse of sun

While many Exeter students may have chosen the uni solely for the nearby beaches, we seem to forget that the UK weather rarely agrees with that plan. So anytime there’s even a glimpse of sun through the clouds, it’s suddenly time for a beach day. Grab those M&S meal deals and convince yourself you might actually get a tan!

7. Getting drunk at Impy

Especially on those summer days (can you tell I’m itching for term three?), I could honestly stay in Impy’s beer garden all day. Most of the time I try to stick to just a drink or two, but when the vibes are too good you lose track of how much you’re drinking and suddenly you’re hammered at 3pm x

8. Cuddling Napoleon anytime you get the chance

Seeing our beloved Napoleon wandering around Forum brightens everyone’s mornings. It is simply impossible to not go up to him and give him a quick cuddle before your lecture.

