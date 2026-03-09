The Tab

If you’ve done these eight things, you’re officially ready to graduate from Exeter Uni

What other uni bargains banana bread for Overheard tickets?

Nicola Jennison | Opinion

As a final year student with only a few weeks of lessons left of uni (where did the time go?), I can confidently say that I’ve had a wide range of Exeter-specific experiences.

Whether you’re reading this as a first year, compiling a bucket list for the years to come, or a final year student who is in a constant state of reminiscing (me), there are so many unique experiences only Exeter students can relate to.

1. Battling other students on Overheard

From TP tickets to EGB wristbands, you will inevitably have an intense one-to-one about ticket prices. When I was getting a resold EGB ticket last year (pain), I even got to the point of bargaining banana bread for the tickets. You gotta do what you gotta do.

2. 7-7.30pm club entry

While students at other unis haven’t even started pre-ing yet, Exeter students are already six shots down in the club. As much as I appreciate an early night’s sleep, I’ll forever find the early tickets ridiculous – going to the club in Exeter is basically a full work shift x

3. Slowly morphing into the ‘Exetah’ stereotype

I know many of us arrived to Exeter telling ourselves we weren’t like the other girls. Now in my final year, I can safely say that – whether intentionally or not – you will slowly morph into the “Exetah” stereotype. It happens to the best of us, so you might as well embrace the Uggs, linens, and Ralph Lauren jumpers.

4. Loving or hating Efes

Ah, the beloved Efes. Every Exeter student has had, or at least been to, Efes at least once. While most people seem to love a cheeky chicken box after a long eight-hour TP night out, I’m one of those who just isn’t much of a fan… oops! Still, it’s a rite of passage to try it at least once.

5. Crying in the Law Library

It gets to that point in deadline season when you’re on the verge of burnout and the Law Lib lights suddenly feel just a bit too white. As soon as you know it, your laptop screen begins to look blurry through the tears and you decide to just leave and try again tomorrow x

6. Taking the train to Exmouth whenever there’s a glimpse of sun

While many Exeter students may have chosen the uni solely for the nearby beaches, we seem to forget that the UK weather rarely agrees with that plan. So anytime there’s even a glimpse of sun through the clouds, it’s suddenly time for a beach day. Grab those M&S meal deals and convince yourself you might actually get a tan!

7. Getting drunk at Impy

Especially on those summer days (can you tell I’m itching for term three?), I could honestly stay in Impy’s beer garden all day. Most of the time I try to stick to just a drink or two, but when the vibes are too good you lose track of how much you’re drinking and suddenly you’re hammered at 3pm x

8. Cuddling Napoleon anytime you get the chance

Seeing our beloved Napoleon wandering around Forum brightens everyone’s mornings. It is simply impossible to not go up to him and give him a quick cuddle before your lecture.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Nicola Jennison | Opinion
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Eight things to look forward to at Exeter Uni in term three

A day in the life of an English student at the University of Exeter

Exeter students, here’s what your favourite pub says about you

Latest

Here’s the complete ranking of how ridiculously rich major families in Bridgerton actually are

Suchismita Ghosh

This is why they can buy a new dress every week

uk university degrees subjects least money worst salaries etc

Grads with university degrees in these 13 subjects make the least money in their first jobs

Claudia Cox

Doing a business course is not a good business decision

‘Mate, women have it kind of hard’: Here is how to spot a performative male on Lancs uni campus

Emma Netscher

You never really know a person until you walk a mile with their tote bag…

From doing OF with her brother to ‘fatphobia’: TikToker Anna Paul’s wildest controversies

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This has been a messy year for her

Ranking Bridgerton’s new Lady Whistledown theories, from plausible to downright ridiculous

Hebe Hancock

I hope I’m right

Alex Love Is blind

Ew: Alex from Love Is Blind’s dating app profile has leaked, and red flag is an understatement

Kieran Galpin

‘I have abs, I make six figures a year, I was a college athlete’

Your voice matters: Voting is now open for the Bristol Students’ Union elections

Amelia England

Time to vote!

bridgerton couples screen time kate anthony benedict sophie

An investigation into which Bridgerton couples had the least screen time and got shafted

Claudia Cox

#justiceforkateandanthony

Ex-child star Piper Rockelle explains throuple with streamer Rakai and new girlfriend Madi

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She makes me feel special for sure’

Scotland is officially the second most expensive place in the UK for student accomodation

Kitty Messer

It’s hardly cheaper than London

Here’s the complete ranking of how ridiculously rich major families in Bridgerton actually are

Suchismita Ghosh

This is why they can buy a new dress every week

uk university degrees subjects least money worst salaries etc

Grads with university degrees in these 13 subjects make the least money in their first jobs

Claudia Cox

Doing a business course is not a good business decision

‘Mate, women have it kind of hard’: Here is how to spot a performative male on Lancs uni campus

Emma Netscher

You never really know a person until you walk a mile with their tote bag…

From doing OF with her brother to ‘fatphobia’: TikToker Anna Paul’s wildest controversies

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This has been a messy year for her

Ranking Bridgerton’s new Lady Whistledown theories, from plausible to downright ridiculous

Hebe Hancock

I hope I’m right

Alex Love Is blind

Ew: Alex from Love Is Blind’s dating app profile has leaked, and red flag is an understatement

Kieran Galpin

‘I have abs, I make six figures a year, I was a college athlete’

Your voice matters: Voting is now open for the Bristol Students’ Union elections

Amelia England

Time to vote!

bridgerton couples screen time kate anthony benedict sophie

An investigation into which Bridgerton couples had the least screen time and got shafted

Claudia Cox

#justiceforkateandanthony

Ex-child star Piper Rockelle explains throuple with streamer Rakai and new girlfriend Madi

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She makes me feel special for sure’

Scotland is officially the second most expensive place in the UK for student accomodation

Kitty Messer

It’s hardly cheaper than London