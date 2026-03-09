Blue Therapy’s Daisy reveals just how scripted the show is, and it all makes sense now

4 hours ago

Daisy, who was with her partner Jay in the first episode of Netflix’s Blue Therapy, has opened up about how scripted the show really is and addressed the whole tattoo situation.

The YouTube series turned reality psychology drama Blue Therapy released on Netflix last week, and it’s been a hot topic ever since. Karen Doherty, an experienced, licensed therapist, talks through relationship issues with couples facing difficulties. In the first episode, we are introduced to Daisy and Jay, who have a kid together.

24-year-old Daisy has since come to TikTok to share her side of the story and revealed that the show was edited to make her seem more vapid.

“Let me just start off by saying, when they asked us what made us fall in love, we gave three reasons. They chose to include the shallowest one. Understandably, it’s TV – I digress,” she said.

Daisy continued: “When the therapist asked if we’d still be together if it wasn’t four our daughter, it took me a while to answer, because I had to think about it. Ultimately. yes, but my hesitance stemmed from a place of real reflection, not uncertainty about my answer. A rapid answer would indicate a lack of thought, but I understand I’m dealing with people with different levels of critical thinking.”

So, although Daisy and Jay were sharing their actual experiences, Daisy has claimed the editing leaves out certain things to make things seem worse. She’s also addressed the tattoo incident, which is one of the viral clips going around TikTok right now, where Daisy confronts Jay for getting a huge arm tattoo the day after she gave birth to their child. She was still in hospital at the time.

“Upon reflection, I realise we were in two completely different places mentally. I was radical about sacrificing anything for my daughter, and he was still adjusting to the idea that he was no longer a priority,” she said.

Featured image via Netflix