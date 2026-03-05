The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Brittany shares revealing lengthy statement after *those* Devonta rumours

The reunion is going to be so messy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Brittany from Love Is Blind has opened up after a wave of rumours about Devonta, in a really honest and heartwarming statement.

In the newest batch of Love Is Blind episodes, Brittany and Devonta end their relationship before they make it to the altar. Although Brit has a hopeful outlook by the end of the conversation, it’s quite clear that Devonta was not interested in pursuing a marriage with her.

via Netflix

A woman who claims to be an ex-girlfriend of Devonta has alleged that he’s already moved on with a new girlfriend, and even a child, which will apparently be revealed in the reunion. After the release of the last batch of episodes, Brittany shared a really honest update on her life post-pods.

“Reflecting back on the last year, I can clearly see what the world is witnessing that I couldn’t fully see/chose to not accept in the moment. It’s not enjoyable watching myself accept a love less than deserving. Hindsight is 20/20,” she said in a recent Instagram post.

“Y’all I wanted to reach through the TV and slap myself! Thank God for growth. Just remember, you are only seeing a small part of the relationship we built, and one that I was continually asked to be patient and have trust in. I had my reservations, and now I’ve learned to ALWAYS trust my gut and someone’s actions over their words. I appreciate all the love and support through this journey.”

She continued: “I have no regrets that I chose to show grace, love and patience to a man who was grieving. I chose to be a reflection of how Christ loves, an unconditional love. Call me naïve, desperate or delulu but I did something brave and took a risk on love. What can I say, love is blind.”

The comments are full of support for Brit, especially since the rumours that have surrounded Devonta for the past couple of weeks.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

