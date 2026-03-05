Love Is Blind’s Brittany shares revealing lengthy statement after *those* Devonta rumours

2 hours ago

Brittany from Love Is Blind has opened up after a wave of rumours about Devonta, in a really honest and heartwarming statement.

In the newest batch of Love Is Blind episodes, Brittany and Devonta end their relationship before they make it to the altar. Although Brit has a hopeful outlook by the end of the conversation, it’s quite clear that Devonta was not interested in pursuing a marriage with her.

A woman who claims to be an ex-girlfriend of Devonta has alleged that he’s already moved on with a new girlfriend, and even a child, which will apparently be revealed in the reunion. After the release of the last batch of episodes, Brittany shared a really honest update on her life post-pods.

“Reflecting back on the last year, I can clearly see what the world is witnessing that I couldn’t fully see/chose to not accept in the moment. It’s not enjoyable watching myself accept a love less than deserving. Hindsight is 20/20,” she said in a recent Instagram post.

“Y’all I wanted to reach through the TV and slap myself! Thank God for growth. Just remember, you are only seeing a small part of the relationship we built, and one that I was continually asked to be patient and have trust in. I had my reservations, and now I’ve learned to ALWAYS trust my gut and someone’s actions over their words. I appreciate all the love and support through this journey.”

She continued: “I have no regrets that I chose to show grace, love and patience to a man who was grieving. I chose to be a reflection of how Christ loves, an unconditional love. Call me naïve, desperate or delulu but I did something brave and took a risk on love. What can I say, love is blind.”

The comments are full of support for Brit, especially since the rumours that have surrounded Devonta for the past couple of weeks.