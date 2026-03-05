The Tab
Love Is Blind

‘Straight up lies’: Jess reveals how Chris tricked her into a relationship on Love Is Blind

She exposed the ‘disgusting’ lie, and it’s actually so bad

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Pilates-gate might be over, but Jessica Barrett is still living with the fact that she got engaged to Chris Fusco on season 10 of Love Is Blind. Poor girl.

Chris quickly emerged as (one of) the villains of Love Is Blind, a role that was firmly cemented once his ex-girlfriend, Marta Stelmaszyk, spoke out. But he didn’t even need those external factors muddying perceptions of him, because he did that himself on the Netflix show.

Amidst *that* pilates comment, which saw him complain that Jess didn’t go to the gym enough, outlets like Reality Shrine clocked his concerning social media activity. Questionable profile picture aside, it was revealed that Chris follows figures such as Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, and a bunch of other accounts dubbed “misogynistic” by people online.

Considering Jess’s own political beliefs, many people questioned how she even ended up in a relationship with him. Now we know.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Jess says Chris lied on Love Is Blind

Sitting down on the Love To See It podcast with the hosts, Claire and Emma, Jess argued that Chris actively hid his political beliefs from her during the earliest days of their Love Is Blind experience.

“You can ask any man or woman on that show, I think they were sick of me talking about politics,” she said, detailing how she wouldn’t want to sleep next to someone who didn’t share her political ideals.

Unfortunately, she “couldn’t control if people told the truth.”

She claimed: “When we got out of the pods in particular, Chris didn’t have any social media at that time. There was nowhere for me to go see, like, who do you follow? What’s the actual story?

“This is not the only man who has straight-up lied about what he believes in to gain access to me. That’s disgusting. If you’re so embarrassed by your beliefs that you have to lie about them in order to get ‘what you want’, ‘who you want’, maybe you need to [think] about that a little bit.”

Exactly that. At some point, your political beliefs are going to come out, so what’s the point?

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Love To See It/Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Sorry! But one Love Is Blind season 10 couple appear to have got divorced after their wedding

Love Is Blind’s Jess shares big change in how Chris talks to her and Bri in unaired scenes

Love Is Blind’s Jordan shares details about unaired moment he met Amber’s daughter

Latest
View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

‘Vampire’ model goes viral on huge birthday, because people can’t believe his real age

Kieran Galpin

He predates the literal internet, but looks about 18

‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Big yikes from me

McDonald’s CEO dragged burger video

McDonald’s CEO is getting brutally dragged after a video of him trying his own burger went viral

Suchismita Ghosh

Is the big bite in the room with us?

Bridgerton’s infamous steamiest ever scene was added on purpose as a ‘f**k you’ moment

Hebe Hancock

It’s actually so iconic

This tiny detail in Bridgerton wedding scene proves exact moment Benedict fell for Sophie

Ellissa Bain

Their love story is epic

In honour of International Women’s Day, here are six inspiring women who studied in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Who knew that Mischief was once (probably) home to a famous footballer?

lily allen west end girl tour wearing a dress then david harbour

Here’s exactly what’s written on Lily Allen’s ‘revenge dress’ that links to David Harbour

Claudia Cox

She literally came with receipts

Brooklyn Beckham David Victoria posts

Beckham drama rages on as David and Victoria share brutal posts ignoring Brooklyn’s request

Suchismita Ghosh

He has mocked their ‘performative’ social media posts

December 10 brutally dragged by X Factor finalist after controversial BRITs appearance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘What a time to be alive’

Hudson

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson makes filthy comments about Connor, and now the internet is sweating

Kieran Galpin

This man is perpetually thirsty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

‘Vampire’ model goes viral on huge birthday, because people can’t believe his real age

Kieran Galpin

He predates the literal internet, but looks about 18

‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Big yikes from me

McDonald’s CEO dragged burger video

McDonald’s CEO is getting brutally dragged after a video of him trying his own burger went viral

Suchismita Ghosh

Is the big bite in the room with us?

Bridgerton’s infamous steamiest ever scene was added on purpose as a ‘f**k you’ moment

Hebe Hancock

It’s actually so iconic

This tiny detail in Bridgerton wedding scene proves exact moment Benedict fell for Sophie

Ellissa Bain

Their love story is epic

In honour of International Women’s Day, here are six inspiring women who studied in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Who knew that Mischief was once (probably) home to a famous footballer?

lily allen west end girl tour wearing a dress then david harbour

Here’s exactly what’s written on Lily Allen’s ‘revenge dress’ that links to David Harbour

Claudia Cox

She literally came with receipts

Brooklyn Beckham David Victoria posts

Beckham drama rages on as David and Victoria share brutal posts ignoring Brooklyn’s request

Suchismita Ghosh

He has mocked their ‘performative’ social media posts

December 10 brutally dragged by X Factor finalist after controversial BRITs appearance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘What a time to be alive’

Hudson

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson makes filthy comments about Connor, and now the internet is sweating

Kieran Galpin

This man is perpetually thirsty