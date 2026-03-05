‘Straight up lies’: Jess reveals how Chris tricked her into a relationship on Love Is Blind

3 hours ago

Pilates-gate might be over, but Jessica Barrett is still living with the fact that she got engaged to Chris Fusco on season 10 of Love Is Blind. Poor girl.

Chris quickly emerged as (one of) the villains of Love Is Blind, a role that was firmly cemented once his ex-girlfriend, Marta Stelmaszyk, spoke out. But he didn’t even need those external factors muddying perceptions of him, because he did that himself on the Netflix show.

Amidst *that* pilates comment, which saw him complain that Jess didn’t go to the gym enough, outlets like Reality Shrine clocked his concerning social media activity. Questionable profile picture aside, it was revealed that Chris follows figures such as Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, and a bunch of other accounts dubbed “misogynistic” by people online.

Considering Jess’s own political beliefs, many people questioned how she even ended up in a relationship with him. Now we know.

Jess says Chris lied on Love Is Blind

Sitting down on the Love To See It podcast with the hosts, Claire and Emma, Jess argued that Chris actively hid his political beliefs from her during the earliest days of their Love Is Blind experience.

“You can ask any man or woman on that show, I think they were sick of me talking about politics,” she said, detailing how she wouldn’t want to sleep next to someone who didn’t share her political ideals.

Unfortunately, she “couldn’t control if people told the truth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by christina cocca (@coccamacocca)

She claimed: “When we got out of the pods in particular, Chris didn’t have any social media at that time. There was nowhere for me to go see, like, who do you follow? What’s the actual story?

“This is not the only man who has straight-up lied about what he believes in to gain access to me. That’s disgusting. If you’re so embarrassed by your beliefs that you have to lie about them in order to get ‘what you want’, ‘who you want’, maybe you need to [think] about that a little bit.”

Exactly that. At some point, your political beliefs are going to come out, so what’s the point?

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Love To See It/Netflix