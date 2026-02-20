The Tab
‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Kieran Galpin

The case of Love Is Blind’s Chris Fusco is getting more bizarre by the minute, because now his ex, Marta Stelmaszyk, has dropped a 12-minute phone call with him.

Marta went viral earlier this month when she revealed that she had dated Chris before, during, and after he was on Love Is Blind season 10.

“Are you in the market for a short white guy who is a walking red flag, and thinks he’s god’s gift because he owns two pairs of designer sneakers? Then step right up, cuz Chris is your man. Features include: Horrendous communication skills, will ghost you mid-sentence and reappear like nothing happened,” she said.

Marta has been steadily revealing juicy bits of information about Chris, which caught the attention of Reality Steve. Sitting down on his podcast to discuss all things Love Is Blind, Marta came equipped with receipts, pictures, and even a 12-minute rant from Chris himself.

Should I keep going 👀 🍵 #fyp #exbf #loveisblind #columbus #teatime

Marta said this call happened after Chris was on Love Is Blind

Okay, so first off, a recap. Chris and Marta reportedly went on numerous dates before he was cast in the show. Upon being cast, he claimed he was going on a business trip to San Francisco when he was actually getting engaged to Jessica.

Chris was honest with Marta upon returning, and they gave their relationship another shot before finally calling it quits. It was around that time, during Thanksgiving 2025, when Chris said in a phone call: “Yeah, you’re going to meet somebody? I hope they’re a doctor. I hope they make a lot of money because that’s your only hope in life, I’d be honest with you.”

But it doesn’t stop there. During her chat with Reality Steve, Marta shared the full phone conversation she had with Chris over Thanksgiving. Steve warned people to “get ready”, but honestly, nothing can prepare you.

The call, which Chris approved the filming of, started by addressing the nasty voicemail he’d left her. She was confused and wanted clarification, but it’s reasonable to say she was left with even more confusion. He never actually reached his point, despite saying “let me tell you” and “I need to say this” over and over again.

“Here’s the straight facts, and I want you to understand this before we never ever talk again,” he warned before going into the “I hope they make a lot of money” line from above.

Credit: Marta Stelmaszyk

Credit: Credit: Marta Stelmaszyk

He rejected the idea that he was being “mean” and “nasty”, instead claiming that he was simply being “honest” with Marta. When she pointed out their incompatibility, he asked, “Are you done?”

It’s actually hard to detail Chris’ point in his 12-minute rant, frankly, because it was incoherent rambling. Marta seemed just as confused with the manic conversation because her face was a picture the entire time.

After throwing in a few “flying f**cks” and suggesting that Marta had slept with six men since their relationship, he seemed to finally reach the reason he was calling at near enough midnight. Just kidding, he got so close to making a point before returning to his manic word vomit. Topics ranged from his retirement to her friends making a certain amount of money.

“I was with some girl for seven years. Her dad was worth $30 million dollars, and I’m just thinking in my head, ‘Dude. Dude.’ She didn’t give a f**ck about anything. I paid $20,000 to go on vacation for four days with this B*tch at the Four Seasons,” he said.

Marta finally hung up on him, her face still in shock. You can watch the full interaction on YouTube, but be prepared to be left scratching your head.

“It was so pointless,” she reflected.

Chris has not replied to requests for comment.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix/Marta Stelmaszyk

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

